Squid Game season 3 trailer delivers intense first look at final episodes
The smash-hit Netflix show will come to an end next month.
After such a long wait between seasons 1 and 2, Squid Game fans are in luck, as the third and final season is arriving very soon, having been filmed back to back with the show's most recent run.
Now, a first-look teaser trailer has been released, which sees the contestants opening a coffin to find Gi-hun inside – although thankfully, despite appearing battered and bruised, he is alive.
We also get a sense of some of the games we can expect to see this season, as well as the tension we can expect to feel in the final episodes.
You can watch the trailer right here now.
The official synopsis for season 3 says: "A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal. Picking up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger, the third and final season of Netflix’s most popular series finds Gi-hun, AKA Player 456, at his lowest point yet.
"But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve. With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences.
Read more:
- Squid Game star addresses disappointment over reduced season 2 role
- Squid Game star has dark theory about Gi-hun in season 3
"Meanwhile, In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there’s a traitor in their midst.
"Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will Front Man finally break his spirit?"
Season 2 was released on Boxing Day 2024, more than three years after season 1. It is currently the second most non-English language season on Netflix – right behind season 1.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Squid Game seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix. Season 3 will arrive on Friday 27th June. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
James Hibbs is a Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering programmes across both streaming platforms and linear channels. He previously worked in PR, first for a B2B agency and subsequently for international TV production company Fremantle. He possesses a BA in English and Theatre Studies and an NCTJ Level 5 Diploma in Journalism.