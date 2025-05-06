We also get a sense of some of the games we can expect to see this season, as well as the tension we can expect to feel in the final episodes.

You can watch the trailer right here now.

The official synopsis for season 3 says: "A failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal. Picking up in the aftermath of Season 2’s bloody cliffhanger, the third and final season of Netflix’s most popular series finds Gi-hun, AKA Player 456, at his lowest point yet.

"But the Squid Game stops for no one, so Gi-hun will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve. With each round, their choices lead to increasingly grave consequences.

Read more:

"Meanwhile, In-ho resumes his role as Front Man to welcome the mysterious VIPs, and his brother Jun-ho continues his search for the elusive island, unaware there’s a traitor in their midst.

"Will Gi-hun make the right decisions, or will Front Man finally break his spirit?"

Season 2 was released on Boxing Day 2024, more than three years after season 1. It is currently the second most non-English language season on Netflix – right behind season 1.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Squid Game seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Netflix. Season 3 will arrive on Friday 27th June. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.