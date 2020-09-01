When is Atypical season 4 released on Netflix? Who’s in the cast?

Fans of Netflix drama Atypical went into panic mode in recent weeks after rumours emerged on social media that the series had been cancelled prior to its fourth and final run.

But fans needn’t worry: those rumours were without substance and the acclaimed drama will indeed be returning for another season.

The show follows Sam, a teenager on the autistic spectrum, as he attempts to find love while he and his family wrestle with their tumultuous personal lives. Its most recent series (which dropped in November 2019) was the most praised run to date.

Here’s hoping the show can up the ante again for one final season.

Read on for everything you need to know about Atypical season four.

When is Atypical season 4’s Netflix release date?

CONFIRMED: Atypical season 4 arrives on Netflix on 9th July 2021.

What will happen in Atypical season 4?

Atypical follows 18-year-old Sam Gardner who decides to look for love with the help of his family – mum Elsa, dad Doug and younger sister Casey.

Season three ended with Elsa and Doug reconciling after Elsa’s affair with a bartender, as well as Casey’s first public kiss with girlfriend Izzie. Season four will presumably see the new couples work on their fledgeling relationships, especially as Casey is hoping to go to university in California.

Sam has finally patched things up with best friend Zahid, and season four will see the two living together while Sam continues to navigate his relationship with Paige and face the consequences of failing his ethics class.

Meanwhile season four will also be the last run of the show – so expect to see a few loose ends tied up.

Who is in the cast of Atypical season 4?

Keir Gilchrist will return as the penguin-loving Sam student Sam, with The Hateful Eight’s Jennifer Jason Leigh as his overprotective mother Elsa. Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Sam’s younger sister Casey, and Michael Rapaport is dad and husband Doug.

Join Sam on one last expedition.



Atypical will return for a fourth and final season. 🐧 pic.twitter.com/0IfN0fEIUG — Netflix (@netflix) February 24, 2020

Is there a trailer for Atypical season 4?

Not just yet, but Netflix recently released this teaser via Twitter.

Atypical seasons one to three are available to stream on Netflix.