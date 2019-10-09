Where can I watch The Big Bang Theory?

You can watch the series on Netflix, Google Play, YouTube or iTunes. You can also buy the DVD box set.

What is The Big Bang Theory about?

The Big Bang Theory is a highly successful comedy series that explores the lives of physics researchers and roommates Sheldon Cooper and Leonard Hofstadter who work at Caltech, and their relationships with Penny, a waitress and actress who happens to live on the same floor of their apartment.

The series, filmed in front of a live audience, also features Leonard and Sheldon's nerdy friends: aerospace engineer Howard Wolowitz, astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali, microbioligist Berndatte Rostenkowski, neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler and comic book store owner Stuart Bloom.

The award-winning series has bagged its cast two Emmys and a Golden Globe.

When did The Big Bang Theory start?

The series began in 2007.

How many seasons exist of The Big Bang Theory?

There are 12 seasons.

How many episodes of The Big Bang Theory?

In total, 279 episodes have aired - which according to our calculations, would take you something like 100 hours to get through...

Who sings The Big Bang Theory theme tune?

The theme tune, available on iTunes, is sung by the Barenaked Ladies.

Who wrote The Big Bang Theory?

The comedy was created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, and they along with Steven Molaro were the head writers for the show.

Why was The Big Bang Theory cancelled?

After twelve seasons, the series ended in 2019. The show ended because Jim Parsons decided to move on to other projects, and this had a cascading effect on the show with Chuck Lorre not wanting to continue without him.

But don't worry - there are more than enough nerdy TV shows out there to fill the gap left by The Big Bang Theory. We'd recommend starting with The IT Crowd, which we consider to be one of the best British comedies on Netflix.