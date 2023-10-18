There's Henry, Frank's retired police officer father, and Frank's three kids, who all work in different branches of law enforcement – Danny is a detective, Erin is an assistant district attorney and Jamie is a sergeant.

Read on for everything you need to know about the current cast and characters of Blue Bloods.

Tom Selleck plays Frank Reagan

Tom Selleck plays Frank Reagan in Blue Bloods. CBS

Who is Frank? New York City police commissioner Frank is patriarch of the American Irish Catholic Reagan family – many of whom work in law enforcement.

What else has Tom Selleck been in? Remembered (and adored) for his role as Monica’s older ophthalmologist boyfriend Richard Burke in '90s sitcom Friends, Selleck won his first major acting role back in 1980 as the lead in Hawaii-set detective series Magnum PI.

That part won him an Emmy – and also cost him the lead in Raiders of the Lost Ark, because he couldn’t be released from his Magnum contract – and led to roles in the hit movies Three Men and a Baby (alongside Ted Danson and Steve Guttenberg) and In & Out.

Donnie Wahlberg plays Danny Reagan

Donnie Wahlberg plays Danny Reagan in Blue Bloods. CBS

Who is Danny? The eldest son of Frank, Danny is an ex-marine who is now a police detective. A widower like his father, following his wife’s death in a helicopter crash, Danny has two sons. His current police partner is Maria Baez.

What else has Donnie Wahlberg been in? A founding member of pop band New Kids On The Block – and brother to actor Mark – Donnie Wahlberg is best known for his memorable performance as the disturbed patient at the start of The Sixth Sense, and as Detective Eric Matthews in horror movie Saw II (and sequels Saw III and IV).

Bridget Moynahan plays Erin Reagan

Bridget Moynahan plays Erin Reagan in Blue Bloods. CBS

Who is Erin? Frank’s daughter Erin is an assistant district attorney. Divorced and a single mother to Nicky, she has experienced her fair share of life-threatening situations, including being taken hostage and shot at in the court house.

What else has Bridget Moynahan been in? Former model Bridget made her film debut in Coyote Ugly, and also appeared in the movies Serendipity, I, Robot and as John’s late wife Helen in the first two John Wick movies. Her TV career includes the role of Big’s first wife Natasha in Sex and the City, which she reprised in one episode of the first season of sequel And Just Like That.

Will Estes plays Jamie Reagan

Will Estes plays Jamie Reagan in Blue Bloods. CBS

Who is Jamie? Jamie is Frank’s youngest son and a sergeant in the NYPD. He’s married to his former partner, officer Eddie Janko.

What else has Will Estes been in? Will’s first major TV role came about when he was just 11 years old, starring as dog Lassie’s young owner in The New Lassie, a reboot of the classic kids series. Later, he starred in the music video for Bon Jovi’s hit It’s My Life, and featured in the '60s-set drama series American Dreams.

Len Cariou plays Henry Reagan

Len Cariou plays Henry Reagan in Blue Bloods. CBS

Who is Henry? Father to Frank and grandfather to Erin, Jamie, Danny and their late brother Joe, Henry was a marine during the Second World War and the Korean War. He’s a former police commissioner.

What else has Len Cariou been in? Tony award-winning actor Len Cariou is known for numerous movies, including Academy Award winner Spotlight, Thirteen Days and Bumblebee. On TV, he had a recurring role as Irish man of mystery Michael Hagarty in Murder, She Wrote, and also appeared in the acclaimed miniseries When They See Us. Len is only six years older than Tom Selleck, who plays his son, so wears prosthetics in the series to appear older.

Marisa Ramirez plays Maria Baez

Marisa Ramirez plays Maria Baez in Blue Bloods. CBS

Who is Maria? Maria has been Danny’s police partner since 2013. At the end of season 12, she adopted a newborn baby girl, whose mother was assassinated by a man she was testifying against.

What else has Marisa Ramirez been in? Before Blue Bloods, Marisa appeared in more than 100 episodes of US daytime soap General Hospital, and also had a leading role in The Young and the Restless and miniseries Spartacus: Gods of the Arena, the prequel to the TV series Spartacus.

Vanessa Ray plays Eddie Janko-Reagan

Vanessa Ray plays Eddie Janko-Reagan in Blue Bloods. CBS

Who is Eddie? Marie "Eddie" Janko is Jamie’s former police partner, and now his wife. She is a uniformed patrol officer

What else has Vanessa Ray been in? Vanessa is best known for her role as CeCe Drake in the TV series Pretty Little Liars. She also had guest roles in The Mentalist, Suits, Damages and Nurse Jackie before joining Blue Bloods in season 4.

