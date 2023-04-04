What starts out as being a roadside confrontation between two strangers, Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) and Amy Lau (Ali Wong), ends up being a series exploring how their explosive feud leads to their own lives and relationships unravelling and the consequences of it all.

Netflix's upcoming comedy series Beef follows two strangers as they get into a heated incident, and what comes after the fact. Whether you've been in the driving seat or are just an enthusiastic passenger, we can all empathise with having a hint of road rage – but what if you were to take it that step further?

The A24-produced series lands on Netflix this week and is set to be hilarious, anger-inducing and deeply moving, AKA an emotional rollercoaster that we're more than ready for.

With that, read on for everything you need to know about Beef.

Steven Yeun as Danny and Ali Wong as Amy in Beef. Netflix

Beef lands on Netflix on Thursday 6th April 2023.

The series consists of 10 episodes totalling at 30 minutes each, so if you needed a sign for something easy to binge-watch over the Bank Holiday weekend, here it is.

A fun thing to note about each episode is that each one in the series is thematically inspired by a quote from a notable figure. They are as follows, but if you want to know the full quote and its context, type in the episode title and the quote into your search engine.

“The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain” (Werner Herzog)

“The Rapture of Being Alive” (Joseph Campbell)

“I Am a Cage” (Franz Kafka)

“Just Not All at the Same Time” (Betty Freidan)

“Such Inward Secret Creatures” (Iris Murdoch)

“We Draw a Magic Circle” (Karin, from 1961’s Through a Glass Darkly)

“I Am Inhibited by a Cry” (Sylvia Plath)

“The Drama of Original Choice” (Simone de Beauvoir)

“The Great Fabricator” (Simone Weil)

“Figures of Light” (Carl Jung)

Beef cast

Ali Wong as Amy and Joseph Lee as George in Beef. Netflix

The cast for Beef boasts some stellar acting talent with the likes of stand-up comedian and actress Ali Wong leading the cast alongside Steven Yeun, who many will recognise for his role as Glenn Rhee in The Walking Dead.

Speaking about her role in the series, Wong said: "It’s definitely a big departure from what I’ve done in the past, and I really do believe it’s the best thing I’ve ever done."

The cast list for Beef is as follows:

Steven Yeun as Danny

Ali Wong as Amy

Joseph Lee as George

Young Mazino as Paul

David Choe as Isaac

Patti Yasutake as Fumi

Maria Bello as Jordan Forster

Ashley Park as Naomi

Justin H Min as Edwin

Mia Serafino as Mia

Remy Holt as June

Andrew Santino as Michael

Rek Lee as Bobby

Creator and showrunner Lee Sung Jin has also underlined how important it was for the behind-the-scenes process to showcase Asian-American talent, as well as on screen, too. He said: "I think that’s what makes the show feel very specific while being universal — if you draw from something real, you really can’t top that as a writer.

"Someone will tell a story about their best friend or their ex-boyfriend, and then that’ll just get the snowball going of all our stories and we’ll find something very specific for each character.

"A lot of rooms I’ve been in historically haven’t had a lot of Asian-Americans in it, but our show did, so I think that’s why so many of the specificities — of church, of the Danny-Paul dynamic, of the mother-in-law — feel so real."

Beef plot

The idea for Beef originally came from a real-life incident that occurred to creator and showrunner Lee Sung Jin. While the road rage incident "went awry" in real life, it is certainly the inspiration for the series with the showrunner wanting to explore the two people's perspectives and the things that could be going on in their individual lives.

Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers: Danny (Yeun) and Amy (Wong) but the two couldn't be more different. Danny is a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, while Amy is a self-made entrepreneur with the kind of life many only dream about.

But as they take on this ultimate revenge mission, they're confronted with the impact it has on their own lives and relationships, as well as what it means to them as individual people.

It's set to be moving as well as dark and comedic, with initial rave reviews cementing it as one of the best shows of the year so far.

Is there a trailer for Beef?

There most certainly is and as well as being unexpectedly moving, it is sure to make you laugh. Watch it below.

And if you want to get a glimpse of the incident that kicks it all off, Netflix has treated us to a sneak peek of the scene in question. Prepare for a wild ride.

Beef is available to watch on Netflix from Thursday 6th April. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

