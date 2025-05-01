While eager fans will just have to wait and see what the new look of the series will be, we do know that we'll be treated to first looks in September.

According to the BBC: "Young viewers are set to enjoy the new creative studio space and digital-first magazine format, recorded in Campfield Facilities at Versa Studios in Manchester.

"Blue Peter will continue to invite children into the creative studio to experience how the show is made and to bring their energy and excitement as the action happens.

"Spontaneous moments and unscripted surprises will remain key parts of the show."

Blue Peter presenters Abby Cook and Joel Mawhinney. BBC

While some fans may worry over changes to the long-running series, the BBC has maintained that Blue Peter will continue to have those lovable core elements of the show that have seen it stand the test of time.

As well as remaining an interactive experience for its young viewers, Blue Peter will continue "to encourage kids to submit their own ideas and artwork, participate in competitions, and enjoy adventures with their favourite presenters", according to the BBC.

On the announcement of Blue Peter's new look, studio and format, Sarah Muller, senior head of children’s commissioning +7, BBC Children’s and Education, said: "Blue Peter is such an iconic part of children's television, and we’re evolving the show with innovative ways that will be really exciting for our young audience.

"The move to the new studio will provide a variety of creative locations and visual options that a whole new generation of viewers will love.

"Whether through interactive social media moments, global adventures, or on-demand content, we’re proud to continue the legacy of a show that has inspired generations, and we can’t wait to show audiences our new look in September."

Similarly, Ellen Evans, editor of Blue Peter, said: "As the longest-running children’s TV show in the world, Blue Peter holds a unique place in the hearts of multiple generations.

'The show’s enduring appeal lies in its ability to encourage and inspire children to be curious, adventurous, and imaginative.

"Kids, celebrities, parents, and grandparents know what the Blue Peter badge means; that you have tried your best, done something to be proud of, made something, [and] most importantly, you have earned it."

Earlier this year, the series announced that it would stop its live broadcasts of the show and switch to pre-recorded broadcasts, with the new show's format and refresh signalling a turn towards a digital-first outlook.

At the time, a spokesperson told RadioTimes.com in a statement: "Blue Peter won’t just be available to view online and will remain on the CBBC and BBC Two linear channels, as well as BBC iPlayer and sign zone.

"The programme has been a mix of live and pre-recorded shows for decades and has transitioned to a pre-record model as viewing habits change.

"Blue Peter continues to be loved by generations across the UK. As we continue to navigate a challenging market and young audience viewing habits evolve, it is necessary to make some changes to ensure that BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions delivers a dynamic, digital-first brand that will future-proof the show and sustain its legacy for years to come."

