The second episode in the fifth season saw the teams set out on their journey to the next checkpoint in Sanya, located on Hainan Island.

Keen to bounce back from being 24 hours behind the rest were mother and son duo Caroline and Tom, but the unexpected turn in weather wasn't something they were prepared for.

For some of the teams, they made their way to Sanya by city-hopping down the coast of the East China Sea, while the others ventured inland on a more rural route.

The cast of Race Across the World 2025. BBC/Studio Lambert

Luckily for brothers Brian and Melvyn, couple Fin and Sioned and sisters Elizabeth and Letitia, they were able to reach Sanya in time before the typhoon hit.

But the same couldn't be said for the other two teams.

After a tense and very wet race to the second checkpoint in Hainan Island, the sisters were first to the hotel, with Brian and Melvyn coming in second place, followed by Fin and Sioned.

Meanwhile, Caroline and Tom found themselves on Hainan Island but unable to make travel arrangements to get anywhere until the morning.

"I'm worried about how we may feel when we get to the book," Tom said in reflection. "I think we're going to feel so deflated."

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For Yin and Gaz, they found themselves on the mainland, confused as to why no transport was available.

"I have no words," Yin said as Gaz added: "I'd pull my hair out if I had any!"

What this could mean for their spot in the race is yet to be seen, with episode 3 coming to BBC One next week, and it's certainly a tense one.

In a teaser for next week's episode, it appeared all teams made it to the second checkpoint, but they were delivered a blow. Upon learning their next checkpoint, they were told that the team who comes in fifth place will be eliminated from the race.

As they continue their journey through Asia, who could be going home?

Race Across the World continues on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.