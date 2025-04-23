Taking part in this year's race are mother and son Caroline and Tom, sisters Elizabeth and Letitia, couple Fin and Sioned, friends Yin and Gaz and brother Brian and Melvyn.

All with different skillsets and life experiences – how will they fare on this epic race?

As we wait to find out, read on for the Race Across the World 2025 route by episode.

Race Across the World 2025 route

Season 5 will see the duos trek 14,000km across Asia.

Throughout their race, they will head through China, Nepal and India.

Episode 1

The cast of Race Across the World 2025. BBC/Studio Lambert

The race begins at the Great Wall of China in the first episode, as the teams overlook the village of Huanghuacheng – 80km north of Beijing.

The teams' first challenge is reaching Beijing, as they race to their first checkpoint in Huangling.

For the more adventurous pairs, they can make their way inland, while others can make the most of China's extensive high-speed train network and head into Shanghai.

Race Across the World returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 23rd April at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

