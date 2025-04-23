But to make it across those countries, they'll be given just over £1,000 per person - the lowest budget in the show's history.

One of those pairs is Brian and Melvyn, who, despite being brothers, couldn't be more different.

As the series gets back under way, read on to learn more about them.

Who are Brian and Melvyn?

Brian and Melvyn. BBC/Studio Lambert

Relationship: Brothers

Retired financial advisor Brian, 62, and 65-year-old driving instructor Melvyn are brothers looking to reconnect after spending barely any time together since their childhood.

Both Brian and Melvyn are quite adventurous, but there are some differences that set them apart.

"I tend to stay in very nice hotels, travel first class," Melvyn explained. "And I'm not particularly worried about what I buy, I'll eat at good restaurants, I'll drink good wine, eat good food and get where I want to get without a problem. Melv lives life a little bit differently."

Melvyn said: "I love the cheap seats and the pub! But it might well all be out of my comfort zone as well, we don't know, and I think this is the advantage.

"If I end up sitting on a wooden seated bus for 200 miles, it's not going to be the most comfortable place in the world - I've got a blow-up cushion with me and I hope it helps my piles a bit."

Why did Brian and Melvyn want to take part in Race Across the World?

It was when Melvyn first watched season 1 of Race Across the World that he thought he could do it, but the main question was: who could he do it with?

"The wife wouldn't want to do it, so I thought, 'Brian, why not?'" he told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"So I rang him up and I said, 'Have you see this new TV show?' And of course [he] hadn't a clue what I was talking about. But then because of iPlayer we were both able to watch it, and that was it."

Brian added: "I had to think about it for a few minutes, but Mel persuaded me that it would be good fun."

Race Across the World returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 23rd April at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.