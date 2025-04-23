For those on the hunt for adventure, they will find themselves inland while others can make the most of China's extensive high-speed train network, find themselves in Shanghai.

Among the duos are Fin and Sioned, this year's youngest pair in the race.

Scroll down to learn more about the couple as Race Across the World season 5 begins.

Who are Fin and Sioned?

Fin and Sioned. BBC/Studio Lambert

Relationship: Partners

Fin, 18, and Sioned, 19, are a couple from Carmarthen in Wales and are keen to explore the world beyond their small village.

The pair didn't have much of a strategy going into the race, with the couple going with the flow more than anything.

"We do want to win but more just see how it goes, see what we see and experience new things," Fin said, while Sioned added: "It's hard to have a strategy when you don't know what's ahead. It's hard to plan. Deal with what comes out way when it comes our way.

In preparation for the trip, Fin went on hikes as their pair focused on their fitness.

Sioned explained: "It's been mainly fitness preparations. We did try to do stuff without our phones - try to direct ourselves, but it was hard as our phone was always in our pocket so I'd always reach for it but now we don't have a choice."

Why did Fin and Sioned want to take part in Race Across the World?

Fin and Sioned are the youngest pair in the race, and for them, they took part as they wanted something to prove to themselves.

Fin told RadioTimes.com and other press: "We've been together for five years now and we've never had a real challenge. We've never actually had to push ourselves, we've always relied on each other and our parents. It's never been hard.

"So it was a good way for us to be together, do a challenge together, and see if we can do life together with it. So I think that's what pushed us to do [Race Across the World]."

Race Across the World returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Wednesday 23rd April at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

