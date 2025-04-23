Among the teams are sisters Elizabeth and Letitia, who signed up for Race Across the World for the challenge it would bring.

"I think I just wanted to push myself to finish something, to accomplish something big," Elizabeth explained.

"I think on this race, it's a good opportunity to grow as a person. I always strive to push myself to grow and see where my strengths lie or just to know myself."

But what else is there to know about the sisters? Read on to learn more as they embark on the ultimate race.

Who are Elizabeth and Letitia?

Elizabeth and Letitia. BBC/Studio Lambert

Relationship: Sisters

Extroverted Elizabeth, 33, and introverted Letitia, 26, are sisters who are ready to spend some quality time together after almost a decade of living apart.

The pair tackle life very differently and are keen to learn from each other's strengths as they embark on Race Across the World together.

Headed into the race, the sisters are relying on the kindness of strangers as well as leaning on the other.

"I think what I would love for our trip is to get the balance of both of us, because we're pretty different," Elizabeth explained.

"We work well together, a lot of our differences I think could work well in terms of moving us forward. So I think I'm quite analytical. Letitia can be more direct sometimes. I think working together and trying not to spend too much money [is key]."

In preparation for the trip, Letitia did a 100km walk on the South Downs - taking a total of 27 hours!

She said: "That was a big challenge but I feel like this is going to top it. It helped me to prepare for this because it was like an endurance test. And in Race, you have to endure a lot. So I think mentally it's kind of prepared me to keep on going.

"I've also started to fast a little bit because I can be very hangry sometimes."

Why did Elizabeth and Letitia want to take part in Race Across the World?

For Letitia, she wanted to set a goal for herself and to accomplish it.

"I think previously in life, I would talk myself out of things and I'd be hesitant to try some stuff," she told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"And because I really enjoyed travelling, I was like, 'Why not try to do a goal in something that I really wanted to do?' I think doing it together, because we really enjoy to travel and embrace cultures, I think we were a good pair, and I can't imagine doing it with anyone else."

Elizabeth echoed her sister's sentiments, noting that while they have travelled individually, they hadn't done it together, with Race Across the World being a good way "to share something we both love together".

Elizabeth added: "I think, for me, when I was [younger], I was very outgoing. I would like travel everywhere and not really think about it too much, and then after coming back from Italy, I feel like I kind of slowed myself down and didn't really push myself as much.

"I kind of went into the nine to five and wasn't really pushing myself, so I kind of wanted to push myself as well."

Race Across the World returns on Wednesday 23rd April on BBC One and iPlayer.

