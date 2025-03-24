Speaking to Mail Online, Yvette Fielding – who became the youngest presenter on Blue Peter at the age of 18 – said of the news: "How sad this is. Blue Peter wasn’t just for children it was made for the whole family to enjoy.

"The late Princess Diana commented to me that she loved to curl up on the sofa with Harry and Wills and watch the show together. This is true of so many British families and it annoys and saddens me to discover that this wonderful show is to be axed.

"Shame on the people who have made this terrible decision, and chose to desert a British institution instead of supporting it."

Similarly, notable former Blue Peter presenter Janet Ellis said: "I’m sad that the current presenters and any that follow won’t experience the thrill (and it is a thrill) of doing the programme live. There’s a fantastic sense of teamwork in the studio on a live TX.

"Yes things can and do 'go wrong' but that’s in inverted commas because the viewer is in on that moment, which is a shared privilege. Mostly, things go right but with added immediacy and spark."

Former Blue Peter presenter Zoe Salmon also said: "It is sad news but viewing has changed so much and it is a sign of the times, and Blue Peter is simply moving with the times.

"It was an absolute privilege and honour to work on Blue Peter; to have landed my first ever presenting job working in live TV was more than I ever could have dreamt of.

"There is nothing like live TV, the buzz you get from it is everything! Wearing my earpiece and being counted down to live and then having the hard count out to end the show on time – there is nothing more exhilarating!"

At the time of the news, a spokesperson told RadioTimes.com in a statement: "Blue Peter won’t just be available to view online and will remain on the CBBC and BBC Two linear channels, as well as BBC iPlayer and sign zone.

"The programme has been a mix of live and pre-recorded shows for decades and has transitioned to a pre-record model as viewing habits change.

"Blue Peter continues to be loved by generations across the UK. As we continue to navigate a challenging market and young audience viewing habits evolve, it is necessary to make some changes to ensure that BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions delivers a dynamic, digital-first brand that will future-proof the show and sustain its legacy for years to come."

