A spokesperson told RadioTimes.com in a statement: “Blue Peter won’t just be available to view online and will remain on the CBBC and BBC Two linear channels, as well as BBC iPlayer and sign zone. The programme has been a mix of live and pre-recorded shows for decades and has transitioned to a pre-record model as viewing habits change.

“Blue Peter continues to be loved by generations across the UK. As we continue to navigate a challenging market and young audience viewing habits evolve, it is necessary to make some changes to ensure that BBC Studios Kids & Family Productions delivers a dynamic, digital-first brand that will future-proof the show and sustain its legacy for years to come.”

Former Blue Peter star Simon Thomas took to Instagram on Friday (21st March) to share his sadness upon learning of the change.

“Apparently (I had no idea) today is the last ever LIVE Blue Peter on television. The show isn’t finishing, there is apparently going to be a show online; just not live on the TV anymore," he wrote.

In a lengthy statement, he added: "When I look back at those heady days on #bluepeter I will be forever grateful for three things: 1. The show took a chance on me all those years ago. I had no experience, was a complete unknown and had been told by one Children’s BBC editor a couple of years before that I would never make it as a kids presenter!

"2. We probably didn’t realise it at the time; but we were working in the last years of the golden age of children’s TV, a time when children’s programmes filled the afternoons and Saturday mornings on BBC1 and ITV.

"An era when audiences were measured in the millions rather than the thousands. I don’t say golden in arrogant way; but everything has fragmented now and the way children consume entertainment has changed forever. There will never be another era like it again.

"3. I got to present a live show. There is nothing like live television and I learnt so much during those years and it gave me the foundations to go on to work in sport where everything is live.

"Writing this reaffirms how blessed I’ve been to work on show like #bluepeter and had the career I have. It’s given me incredible memories that will stay with me forever. For the avoidance of any doubt, BP isn’t finishing, it just won’t be live on the telly anymore."

Blue Peter is the longest running children’s TV show in history. It was broadcast from the London's Television Centre until the early 2010s before moving to MediaCityUK in Salford.

Past presenters include Peter Duncan, Zoe Salmon, Richard Bacon, Anthea Turner, Konnie Huq and Matt Baker.

