Blue Peter is the world’s longest-running children’s TV show and is loved across the generations. It made its debut in 1958 and will celebrate its 60th anniversary this October.

The show garnered as many as eight million viewers an episode at its peak and received one thousand letters a day from viewers who were after the coveted Blue Peter badge.

Its most memorable moments over the years include John Noakes dropping his trousers to reveal his bobsleigh bruises (and his wife’s underwear), Noakes clambering up Nelson’s Column wearing nothing for protection but a combat jacket and a pair of flares, Valerie Singleton working her way through the national supply of sticky-back plastic and an incontinent elephant called Lulu.

Mark Frith, editor of Radio Times, said: "British TV produces the best programmes for children in the world – reading our list produces the most wonderful, warm memories"

Out of the top 20 shows, 16 were broadcast in the 1980s – making it the most popular decade for kids’ TV.

The 30 experts who voted in the poll were: Noel Edmonds, Floella Benjamin, Frank Skinner, Russell T Davies, David Walliams, Edwards Barnes, Lenny Henry, Peter Purves, Phillip Schofield, Chuckle Brothers, Biddy Baxter, Dick & Dom, Chris Packham, Sally James, Clive Doig, Steve Backshall, Pat Sharp, Timmy Mallett, Michaela Strachan, Richard Marson, Ayo Akinwolere, Malorie Blackman, Neil Buchanan, Ade Adepitan, Jake Humphrey, Iain Stirling, Justin Johnson, Andi Peters, Janet Ellis, Barney Harwood, Konnie Huq, Joe Goodwin and Ewan Vinnicombe.

Radio Times is celebrating the top 50 children’s TV shows with four different covers, paying tribute to shows from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, on sale from Tuesday 9th January.

Radio Times Top 20 children’s programmes of all time:

Blue Peter Grange Hill Newsround Tiswas Multi-Coloured Swap Shop Vision On Live & Kicking Going Live! Play School Crackerjack Play Away Pingu Rentaghost SM:TV Live Animal Magic Byker Grove Jackanory The Box of Delights How The Borrowers

