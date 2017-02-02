The contents of the capsule included a Blue Peter badge (of course), a Spice Girls CD, a Tellytubby, Tamagotchi toys and a photo of Princess Diana – literally the most 90s collection of items you could think of.

A source told The Sun: “Nobody realised it was the Blue Peter capsule. The boys thought they’d struck gold.

"They were going at it with anything they could find — hammers, shovels, the lot.

“At one point a bloke in a forklift squished it with the machine’s teeth.”

The capsule also contained stamps, coins, a World Cup football, a Roald Dahl book and an insulin pen.

Katy Hill, now a Heart Radio DJ, couldn’t believe it had been unearthed 33 years early.

But she’s happy it’s going to be reburied.

Richard Bacon, who is now working on US TV, said: “It is amazing how VHS players and CDs are already part of history.”

The capsule had been dumped in a skip before its significance was realised and it was handed to O2 chiefs in Greenwich, East London.

The BBC said: “We are looking forward to sharing these memories with viewers and making new ones as we rebury the capsule until 2050.”