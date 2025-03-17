"I was unable to control myself – it was like that sensation of being at a funeral or a school assembly and you’re not meant to laugh.

"While hosting 8 Out of 10 Cats, he made me laugh so much that I’d cry and my make-up had to be retouched, and I’d do my weird honking goose of a laugh.

"I miss him very much."

Sean Lock. Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

Of course, Carr is known for his distinctive laugh, and when asked whether he has always had the same one, he said: "Yeah, but I didn’t have it for the first few years that I was on TV.

"It took a while before I was relaxed enough to really let it go, which is the weird thing about kind of growing up in public. It’s an odd laugh, but I quite like it."

Last One Laughing UK, which begins on Thursday 20th March on Amazon Prime Video, sees Carr challenging 10 of Britain’s funniest comics to spend the day together without laughing.

As each of them tries to break their rivals, they also need to watch out for comedy cameos, format twists and surprises.

The line-up for the show, which also features Roisin Conaty as a special guest, includes Bob Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper, Joe Lycett, Judi Love, Rob Beckett, Sara Pascoe, Lou Sanders, Joe Wilkinson, Harriet Kemsley and Richard Ayoade.

When the show was first announced, Carr said in a statement: "I’m thrilled to be making Last One Laughing UK with Prime Video. It’s sure to deliver and if it doesn’t, it will leave the fun with your neighbours. Usually when I make a TV show with 10 brilliant comics, I’m expecting everyone to have a bloody good laugh – but not in this series.

"The last one laughing wins. It’s a great format and it’s been a huge hit around the world. I can’t wait to see who cracks up first."

The first four episodes of Last One Laughing UK are available on Amazon Prime Video from Thursday 20th March. Tickets for Jimmy’s brand new live tour, Laughs Funny, are on sale now.

