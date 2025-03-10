Dawn French's new sitcom Can You Keep a Secret? casts Doctor Who star
The series is set in the West Country.
There is good news for comedy fans, as a new sitcom - Can You Keep a Secret? - is making its way to TV screens, with filming now under way as comedic great Dawn French leads the series.
Starring alongside French is Mark Heap (Friday Night Dinner), Mandip Gill (Doctor Who) and Craig Roberts (Submarine), as they star in the story "of an odd little family you haven't met yet, but that you already know".
French plays widow Debbie Fendon, a grandmother who will stop at nothing to make sure her family is protected, but most of the time the only person they need to be protected from is her.
When her husband William (Heap) unexpectedly dies, Debbie makes "an outlandish decision that will put the family under more pressure than ever before".
The synopsis continues: "Because Debbie isn’t actually a widow and William didn’t really die – he was just mistakenly declared dead and the two retirees found themselves staring down the barrel of an opportunity too good to pass up.
"Just a few months hiding out in the loft waiting for the life insurance to pay out and then they can live out their golden years in peace.
"This all proves a bit much for their easily frazzled son Harry (Roberts), who - despite his emotional shortcomings - has managed to acquire a family of his own and a potentially life-changing insurance payout from his father’s 'death'.
"What’s especially tricky for Harry is that his pathologically pragmatic wife Neha (Gill) is a local police officer and, if she finds out about her in-laws' fraudulent ways, the Fendons might have an issue.
"Clearly, Harry – reunited with a dad he's just buried and the reality that his parents have turned into a pensioner version of Bonnie and Clyde – suddenly has a lot more to juggle.
"Sandwiched between two generations of toddlers, he finds himself navigating a very common stage of life – only this time, it's criminal."
From the producer of This Country, the series is filmed and set in the West Country – but will this family be able to keep their secret?
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Can You Keep a Secret? will air on BBC One and iPlayer.
Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.