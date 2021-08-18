Comedian and 8 Out of 10 Cats star Sean Lock dies from cancer aged 58

Sean Lock, has died at the age of 58, his agent confirmed.

Advertisement

The comedian and former 8 Out of 10 Cats captain died from cancer.

A statement shared on Twitter by his agent Off The Kerb Productions read: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Sean Lock. He died at home from cancer, surrounded by his family.

“Sean was one of Britain’s finest comedians, his boundless creativity, lightning wit and the absurdist brilliance of his work marked him out as a unique voice in British comedy.

“Sean was also a cherished husband and father to three children. Sean will be missed sorely by all that knew him. We kindly request that the privacy of his family and children are respected at this difficult time.”

In a statement obtained by the BBC, Lock’s friend and fellow stand-up comedian Lee Mack said the news was “heartbreaking”.

“A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much,” Mack said.

Getty

Bill Bailey led tributes to Lock on social media, saying: “It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock, he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family.”

It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock , he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family. — Bill Bailey (@BillBailey) August 18, 2021

Alan Davies was among those to pay tribute, calling the late star “funny on stage, hilarious off”.

Sad news about Sean Lock. Funny on stage, hilarious off. We met in 1988 right at the start of our stand up careers. I hadn’t seen him in recent years as he quietly wrestled with illness but I feel very sad today for Anoushka and their children. RIP Locky. — Alan Davies (@alandavies1) August 18, 2021

Comedian and novelist Mark Watson tweeted: “Stunned to hear about Sean Lock. Worked with him without ever getting to know him; witnessed his talent from an intimidated distance. It’s an enormous loss to comedy.”

Stunned to hear about Sean Lock. Worked with him without ever getting to know him; witnessed his talent from an intimidated distance. It’s an enormous loss to comedy. — Mark Watson, the guy with that book, 'Contacts' (@watsoncomedian) August 18, 2021

Pointless presenter Richard Osman, who began his TV career working as a producer on the likes of 8 Out of 10 Cats, also paid tribute, saying: “Over 15 years producing ‘8 Out of 10 Cats’ Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends.”

Over 15 years producing '8 Out Of 10 Cats' Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often. A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends #RIPSean — Richard Osman (@richardosman) August 18, 2021

Lock was first diagnosed with skin cancer in 1990 but later recovered.

The comedian began his career in stand-up and won the British Comedy Award for Best Live Comic in 2000. He also had his own show on BBC Radio 4, 15 Minutes of Misery, which later led to his TV series 15 Storeys High.

Lock was a regular on panel shows including Have I Got News For You, Would I Lie To You and QI.

Advertisement

He was best known for being a team captain on Channel 4’s comedy quiz show 8 Out of 10 Cats for 10 years from 2005.