Kicking off with the first of the semi-finals on Tuesday 13th May, viewers can tune in at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

The second semi-final will air on Thursday 15th May at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Commentary will be provided by Eurovision experts Rylan and Scott Mills, live from the arena in Basel where they will oversee the proceedings.

Promising to be Europe's biggest party night of the year, the Grand Final will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 17th May at 8pm.

The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals and final continue to be among the most popular entertainment programmes on the BBC, with last year's final reaching an average audience of 7.9 million people in the UK.

This year's competition is being held in Switzerland, following Nemo's win in 2024.

Representing the United Kingdom this year are Remember Monday, a country girl band comprised of Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele, who have been best friends since they met in sixth form in 2013.

Their catchy single, What the Hell Just Happened?, will be what they hope sees them rise to the top of the leaderboard as it "chronicles the aftermath of a fun night out with friends".

"It perfectly showcases the band’s humour, relatability and their signature harmonies."

At an event for a live rendition of their Eurovision song, the band said of taking part: "We've been really trying to stay present.

"Everyone that we've spoken to that has either done Eurovision before, or our team, has just been like, 'Just try and take each day as it comes.' And it's kind of nice because we've got the point where Eurovision doesn't feel like 17th May.

"It's kind of the entire run-up and everything, every experience between now and then. It's just so surreal and wonderful. We're just so happy to be a part of it."

