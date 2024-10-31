However, for long-time fans, it's not always that simple with turbulence often at every corner for some of the couples as they take the leap and get engaged with the hopes of making it down the aisle.

So, when is Love Is Blind season 8 out on Netflix? Read on for everything you need to know!

When is Love Is Blind season 8 out on Netflix?

Love is Blind. Netflix

Netflix were quick to confirm that another season of Love Is Blind would be heading to the streamer, and it's not that far off.

Marking the franchise's five year anniversary on Netflix, Love Is Blind season 8 will be released on 14th February 2025.

The singles will all hail from Minneapolis in Minnesota, so get ready!

Is there a confirmed cast of Love Is Blind season 8?

The full cast has not yet been revealed, however during the reunion episode, three of the singles were in attendance and teased what's to come in season 8.

"It's such a small community," one said about the dating scene in Minneapolis. "You kind of see the same people over and over. I just never found the right person that clicked for me."

Alex, Brittany and Joey were all sat in the audience and revealed in advance, which is a first for the reality series.

Love Is Blind season 8 hosts

Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Netflix

Nick and Vanessa Lachey will be returning as the hosts of Love Is Blind.

Much like the past seven seasons, they will greet the singles when in the pods and follow along their journey throughout the experiment.

As ever, they will pop up during the couple's pre-honeymoon, the wedding dress and suit fittings and, of course, during the reunion episode.

Is there a trailer for Love Is Blind season 8?

Not yet. We can expect the trailer for Love Is Blind season 8 to be unveiled closer to the release date.

This will likely be in 2025, in the run up to the season's release on Netflix.

