Happy Gilmore 2 release date confirmed – trailer revealed as Adam Sandler returns
A legend returns – and golf may never be the same again!
Netflix has dropped the first trailer for its belated sequel Happy Gilmore 2, which brings back one of Adam Sandler's most famous and beloved characters for an all-new story.
The 1996 original film followed the title character as he went from being a failing and furious ice hockey player to an unlikely golfing superstar, while facing opposition from Shooter McGavin (Hacks star Christopher McDonald) for his unsportsmanlike conduct.
This sequel picks up almost three decades later, with an older but not necessarily wiser Happy once again gracing the course to face a new generation of golfers (including cameos from Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and a returning Lee Trevino).
The Happy Gilmore 2 trailer, available below, finds our hero combating his nerves about returning to the sport after a long absence, with solace coming from love interest Virginia (Julie Bowen) and the imagining of a brand new "happy place".
Watch the teaser now, ahead of the film's full release on Friday 25th July 2025, exclusively on Netflix.
In addition to cameos from some of the biggest names in golfing, Happy Gilmore 2 also sees the return of fan-favourite characters from the original film.
That includes the aforementioned Virginia, who crossed paths with Happy while working in golf publicity, plus arch-enemy Shooter McGavin (below) and the original film's secondary villain, Hal (played by Severance director Ben Stiller).
Stiller took on one of his darker roles in the film as an abusive orderly at the retirement home which Happy's grandmother (played by the late Frances Bay) is forced to move into due to financial trouble.
Happy looks stunned to see him, but it's unclear whether any scores will be settled for his cruel past behaviour.
Allen Covert and Dennis Dugan also reprise their roles as caddy Otto and golf tour commissioner Doug, while musician Bad Bunny and The Upshaws star Kym Whitley are among the new recruits.
Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Margaret Qualley (The Substance), Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems), Nick Swardson (Grown Ups) and Eminem are reportedly among the film's celebrity cameos.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Happy Gilmore 2 is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 25th July 2025.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.