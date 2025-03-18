This sequel picks up almost three decades later, with an older but not necessarily wiser Happy once again gracing the course to face a new generation of golfers (including cameos from Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau and a returning Lee Trevino).

The Happy Gilmore 2 trailer, available below, finds our hero combating his nerves about returning to the sport after a long absence, with solace coming from love interest Virginia (Julie Bowen) and the imagining of a brand new "happy place".

Watch the teaser now, ahead of the film's full release on Friday 25th July 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

In addition to cameos from some of the biggest names in golfing, Happy Gilmore 2 also sees the return of fan-favourite characters from the original film.

That includes the aforementioned Virginia, who crossed paths with Happy while working in golf publicity, plus arch-enemy Shooter McGavin (below) and the original film's secondary villain, Hal (played by Severance director Ben Stiller).

Christopher McDonald stars in Happy Gilmore 2. Netflix

Stiller took on one of his darker roles in the film as an abusive orderly at the retirement home which Happy's grandmother (played by the late Frances Bay) is forced to move into due to financial trouble.

Happy looks stunned to see him, but it's unclear whether any scores will be settled for his cruel past behaviour.

Ben Stiller stars in Happy Gilmore 2. Netflix

Allen Covert and Dennis Dugan also reprise their roles as caddy Otto and golf tour commissioner Doug, while musician Bad Bunny and The Upshaws star Kym Whitley are among the new recruits.

Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Margaret Qualley (The Substance), Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems), Nick Swardson (Grown Ups) and Eminem are reportedly among the film's celebrity cameos.

Happy Gilmore 2 is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 25th July 2025.

