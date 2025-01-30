Happy Gilmore 2 reveals first official look at Adam Sandler sequel
The comedy sequel is arriving on Netflix later this year.
Almost three decades after the first film was released, Adam Sandler is returning for Happy Gilmore 2 – and Netflix has just given us a new look at the sequel.
An image that was released as part of the streamer's Next on Netflix event shows Sandler back in the title role, depicting him on the green wearing his iconic Boston Bruins ice hockey shirt and taking a swing at a golf ball while a crowd watches on.
Meanwhile, we also get a glimpse of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – AKA Bad Bunny – who joins the cast in the role of Happy's caddy, whose name has not yet been revealed.
The new image follows the release of a short teaser trailer that launched on Christmas Day, which showed Happy jubilantly celebrating with fans after taking a shot and teased the return of Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin.
The film was officially confirmed by Netflix last May, with filming then taking place between September and December.
A release date has not been revealed as yet, beyond the fact that it will arrive at some point in 2025.
Meanwhile, official plot details are also thin on the ground at the moment, but we do know that Sandler and McDonald won't be the only returning cast members, with Julie Bowen, Dennis Dugan, Allen Covert and Ben Stiller also all reprising their roles.
And there are some big names joining in addition to the aforementioned Bad Bunny: wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Scott Mescudi (AKA Kid Cudi), Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie and Nick Swardson have all been cast in undisclosed roles.
We can't wait to find out more!
