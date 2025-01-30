Meanwhile, we also get a glimpse of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – AKA Bad Bunny – who joins the cast in the role of Happy's caddy, whose name has not yet been revealed.

The new image follows the release of a short teaser trailer that launched on Christmas Day, which showed Happy jubilantly celebrating with fans after taking a shot and teased the return of Christopher McDonald as Shooter McGavin.

The film was officially confirmed by Netflix last May, with filming then taking place between September and December.

A release date has not been revealed as yet, beyond the fact that it will arrive at some point in 2025.

Meanwhile, official plot details are also thin on the ground at the moment, but we do know that Sandler and McDonald won't be the only returning cast members, with Julie Bowen, Dennis Dugan, Allen Covert and Ben Stiller also all reprising their roles.

And there are some big names joining in addition to the aforementioned Bad Bunny: wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Scott Mescudi (AKA Kid Cudi), Margaret Qualley, Benny Safdie and Nick Swardson have all been cast in undisclosed roles.

We can't wait to find out more!

