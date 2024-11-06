Right now we're more than 1,100 chapters into the tale, with new storylines being serialised in Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine, and then republished in collected volumes.

Adapted into a hit anime show and a live-action Netflix series, One Piece follows the madcap adventures of Monkey D Luffy and his pirate crew, featuring a colossal ensemble cast of characters.

For obvious reasons, the full plot is far too complicated to summarise here, but at the moment we're in the 33rd story arc, known as the Elbaf Arc, which mostly takes place on Elbaf Island.

One Piece manga release schedule: When are new chapters out?

One Piece's publishing schedule typically involves two or three new chapters per month.

The manga is famously still written and drawn by its original creator Eiichiro Oda, and although he's working hard to complete the story, he does need to take breaks.

Longtime readers will already be familiar with this format, where new chapters arrive once a week for two or three weeks, and then there's a short break for a week or two before the next instalment.

For instance, here's the schedule for November 2024, with new chapters arriving in Shōnen Jump magazine:

11th November

18th November

25th November

Then there's no new chapter on 2nd December because Oda is taking a break, and the schedule resumes with a new chapter on 9th December.

Where can I read One Piece?

One Piece manga Egghead. One Piece

English-language readers can find the One Piece manga online at Viz.com.

The most recent couple of chapters are usually free, but if you want to catch up with the whole series you'll have to pay a subscription fee, like Netflix. Or, of course, buy the collected volumes.

How many chapters will there be in One Piece's Elbaf Arc?

The Elbaf Arc (sometimes translated as the Elbaph Arc) began with chapter 1,126 on 16th September 2024.

Eiichiro Oda hasn't revealed how long this storyline will take, but fans are speculating that it will be one of the more complex arcs, meaning it will probably have a chapter count in the double figures.

(One Piece's longest arc so far, the Wano Country Arc, clocked in at an impressive 149 chapters.)

What is the plot of the One Piece manga in 2024?

The Elbaf Arc is the second part of One Piece's "Final Saga" - which is, in theory, the end of the journey for this epic series.

Early chapters in the arc see Monkey D Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates travel to Elbaf Island, with Blackbeard and the Red Hair Pirates expected to play major roles.

