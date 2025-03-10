The release date was confirmed in a video during the One Piece Jump Festa 2025, with the series's social media channels confirming the anime would resume its broadcasting in Japan.

You can watch the video below.

In October last year, the anime's creators confirmed they would be taking a break to "recharge themselves".

To tide fans over, a weekly broadcast of One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island saga aired instead, with the 21-episode run kicking off with the Straw Hats reuniting at Sabaody.

That isn't all to get excited about either, as English dub episodes 1109 - 1122 will be available to for streaming on Tuesday 18th March.

The synopsis reads: "The Egghead Arc simulcast resumes on 5th April bringing fresh adventures and high-stakes drama for the Straw Hat Pirates following their meeting with the infamous Dr Vegapunk, genius scientist of the Navy, and their introduction to his mysterious research lab!"

One Piece is available to watch on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

