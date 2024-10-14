As fans wait for the manga's return to screens, they can tune into a weekly broadcast of One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island saga.

As per Crunchyroll: "The special edited version of the original arc presents Fish-Man Island in an abridged 21 episode story with enhanced contemporary visuals. Crunchyroll has confirmed plans to stream the episodes as they air in Japan."

Beginning on Sunday 27th October, the Straw Hats will reunite at Sabaody.

The synopsis reads: "The promised day has arrived. The Straw Hats have made it back to Sabaody Archipelago after two arduous years of separation. In the very same place where they once lost to Pacifista, the Straw Hats have proven themselves to be stronger and ready to begin their journey to the New World. With the Thousand Sunny now equipped to travel underwater, the next stop is the Fish-Man Island."

But that isn't all that's new! The Fish-Man Island saga will also include updated opening and ending themes, with the opening theme set to have "a special guest collaboration".

There will also be a special 25th anniversary episode airing on Sunday 20th October, which will honour the "enduring legacy of One Piece" in a 30-minute ensemble which depicts "the reunion of the Straw Hat crew from the perspective of non-pirate characters, all taking place after the Summit War in the Sabaody Archipelago".

One Piece is available to watch on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.