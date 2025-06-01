But they also delighted fans with a major casting announcement, confirming that the original manga character of Tony Tony Chopper will be joining the TV series voiced by Mikaela Hoover.

Hoover will also be doing the facial capture for the character, bringing the human-reindeer hybrid to life.

We already knew that Chopper would be joining the ranks for season 2, but details about who would voice the character remained a secret until now.

You can see the announcement video below.

The first look at Chopper also confirmed the release window for season 2 of One Piece, which will be released in 2026.

Hoover is known for her voice acting and motion capture role as Floor the rabbit in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, but has also starred in 2 Broke Girls, Happy Endings and Lucifer.

“What excited me about playing Chopper is the tug of war between his standoffishness and his huge heart,” she told TUDUM. “He tries so hard to hide his emotions and put on a tough exterior, but underneath, he’s a big softy, and his love can’t help but come out.

“I believe there is a little Chopper in all of us. We all want to be loved and accepted. We go to great lengths to keep the people that we love safe. There’s a purity to his nature that reminds us of what’s good in the world.”

Hoover is also set to star in the upcoming DC Studios Superman film as well as the second season of Netflix's Beef.

Mikaela Hoover. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Hoover isn't the only new cast member to join One Piece for season 2, with fresh additions including Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, Joe Manganiello as Mr 0, Katey Sagal as Dr Kureha and Lera Abova as Miss All Sunday.

Other new cast members include Mark Harelik as Dr Hiriluk, Sophia Anne Caruso as Miss Goldenweek, Yonda Thomas as Igaram, Sendhil Ramamurthy as Nefertari Cobra, Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Camrus Johnson as Mr 5 and Clive Russell as Crocus.

Daniel Lasker also joins the cast as Mr 9, as well as David Dastmalchian as Mr 3, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, Werner Coetser as Dorry, Rigo Sanchez as Dragon, James Hiroyuki Liao as Ipponmatsu, Mark Penwill as Chess, Anton Jeftha as KM.

Of course, it wouldn't be One Piece without our leading cast, and Iñaki Godoy returns as Monkey D Luffy, while Mackenyu reprises their role as Zoro, as well as Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

As for what's to come, showrunner Matt Owens had previously given some hints about the plot, telling TUDUM: "When the season 2 writers' room got together, we knew how far we were going to get and that this character, Dr Kureha, was going to be a big part of the season."

He added that "Oda told everyone we’ll be meeting Chopper in season 2" and confirmed that the Straw Hats are also going to be in the Grand Line, saying: "The place that we were talking about all of season 1, we’re in it now."

