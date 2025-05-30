According to Deadline, sources say that several factors – like scheduling – need to be worked out but "both Garland and Connor want this to happen".

The pair collaborated on Warfare, which Garland co-directed with former US Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza. The film starred Connor as well as a raft of familiar faces including Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis and Joseph Quinn.

Kit Connor. Matt Keeble/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Known for his work on films like Civil War, 28 Days Later and Ex Machina, Garland is also no stranger to working with A24, who will be working with Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco to bring us the movie.

At the time of the film's announcement, they released a joint statement which said: "To bring the epic world and intense action of Elden Ring to film, the project will be led by filmmaker Alex Garland as writer and director.

"The film will be produced by Peter Rice alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich from DNA, and George RR Martin and Vince Gerardis."

Read more:

Many will undoubtedly recognise Martin as the author of the Song of Ice and Fire series, which went on to be adapted as the award-winning Game of Thrones HBO series.

But Martin is also known for working with FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki on the original story for Elden Ring.

It's safe to say that the original Elden Ring game has gone from strength to strength since its initial release back in 2022, going on to be incredibly successful and be deemed as one of the most popular games of the past decade.

The wide-spanning story of Elden Ring is certainly one that will be a challenge to adapt, and as of now, no further plot or character details have been teased, so we'll just have to wait and see how the action role-playing game will take cinematic form.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As for Connor's potential role in the film, many will just have to see if anything comes of the rumours. For now, plenty of fans are undoubtedly waiting for news of a potential fourth season of Heartstopper, in which Connor leads the cast alongside Joe Locke.

The actor previously confirmed that the Heartstopper team are "working on something", but he would only want to be involved if it's "done right".

Speaking to Vogue, Connor said: "I’d definitely like to do it as long as it’s done right. I just want to make sure that we keep the heart in it.

"So, we are working on something, and hopefully we’re making it happen. But we’ll see. No promises. I don’t want to do it if it’s not right."

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.