Speaking to Vogue, Connor said: "I’d definitely like to do it as long as it’s done right. I just want to make sure that we keep the heart in it.

"So, we are working on something and hopefully we’re making it happen. But we’ll see. No promises. I don’t want to do it if it’s not right."

Netflix has yet to officially renew Heartstopper for another season, but creator Alice Oseman revealed earlier this year that they are "working very hard behind the scenes" to bring the series back.

"It is still ongoing, we don’t have a final answer yet, but there are so many people behind the scenes who are working really hard to make it happen," Oseman said.

"We’re feeling optimistic, we’re feeling hopeful, and hopefully we’ll be able to share some news about that sometime soon. Fingers crossed. Thank you so much for watching!"

Back in 2022, the author told RadioTimes.com that the fourth season could well be the show's last.

"It would probably be four seasons to cover the full story," she told us. "I haven't done any in-detail planning or anything, but it's quite easy to divide up the books into seasons, so four I think would do it."

Fans will just have to watch this space for now to see if we'll ever find out what happens next for Nick and Charlie on screen.

Heartstopper seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

