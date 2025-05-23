Now, to coincide with the release of upcoming spin-off Elden Ring Nightreign, it has been confirmed that the long-rumoured Elden Ring movie adaptation is officially in the works.

In a joint press release from Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco and film production company A24, they confirmed that writer and director Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Civil War, Warfare, 28 Years Later) would be leading the project, along with some big names.

"To bring the epic world and intense action of Elden Ring to film, the project will be led by filmmaker Alex Garland as writer and director," the announcement reads.

"The film will be produced by Peter Rice alongside Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich from DNA, and George RR Martin and Vince Gerardis."

Aside from Garland, the biggest name to work on the film is undoubtedly George RR Martin, author of the Song of Ice and Fire series, who worked with FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki on the original story for Elden Ring.

While the film's existence has now been confirmed, details on the adaptation remain sparse, with the extent of what we know about it being that it will be a live-action adaptation.

Fans will no doubt be interested to see if the film tells a new story set in Elden Ring's Lands Between, or if it chooses to faithfully adapt the already-existing Elden Ring story.

Considering how complex and, at times, incomprehensible Elden Ring's story and lore can be, Garland and co certainly have a challenge on their hands transforming such a vast tale into a film only a few hours long.

Elden Ring represents the latest in a sudden surge in film adaptations of video games, with Minecraft and Sonic the Hedgehog spurring the industry on.

Alongside Elden Ring, an upcoming Legend of Zelda adaptation is currently set for release in 2027, while talks are ongoing for the casting of a prospective new Street Fighter film.

