And one of its leading stars appears to be staying on the gaming train, with them reportedly being earmarked to star in a new Street Fighter adaptation.

Now, if you had to pick one of the stars of the Minecraft Movie to join the cast of a Street Fighter film, there's only one name you're going to choose, and you would be right – it's Jason Momoa.

According to Deadline, the Game of Thrones actor is reportedly set to join the project alongside wrestler and actor Roman Reigns, as well as Andrew Koji (Bullet Train) and Noah Centineo (Warfare), with all of the actors currently in talks.

Allegedly a co-production between Street Fighter developer Capcom and Legendary Pictures, it will mark the latest in a series of adaptations of the iconic fighting game series.

The most notable of these is undoubtedly 1994's Street Fighter, starring Jean-Claude Van Damme, Kylie Minogue and Raúl Juliá, which earned a respectable $100 million at the box office despite being almost universally panned by critics.

Since the start of the year, multiple big screen adaptations of video games have been confirmed, including Split Fiction, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and even an adaptation of Sega arcade game OutRun starring Sydney Sweeney.

Undoubtedly, the biggest adaptation currently in the works is The Legend of Zelda movie that is set for a 2027 release, while on the small screen, fans are already clamouring for news on The Last of Us season 3.

Despite a history of poor video game adaptations, recent adaptations appear to be righting those wrongs.

Does that mean this Street Fighter film will be any good? Maybe not, but in the context of previous Street Fighter adaptations, the bar is not exactly very high.

