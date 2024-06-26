Even the early bosses are harder than ever, which makes sense because you'll need to have beaten some tough foes in the base game to even start the DLC.

If you're put off by such a daunting challenge, we urge you to at least give it a shot. There are plenty of ways to prepare yourself, after all, from Ashes of War to switching the way you hold a weapon.

If you're smart and patient (emphasis on patient), then Shadow of the Erdtree is a rewarding experience.

If you really find yourself struggling, though, why not start again and give some tried and tested Tarnished builds a go?

Other players have done the hard work finding the perfect Elden Ring builds for specific situations. Let's take a look at them.

Best Elden Ring builds

The progression routes of Elden Ring allow for a variety of combinations, and possibilities of myriad builds. From a maxed-out Tarnished, to one that is unconventional but no less efficient.

The following are currently some of the most popular builds in the community.

Intelligence Build

If you're going for the mage route, then this will be a perfect end goal. The pure Intelligence build (as the name suggests) ignores all physical upgrades in favour of Sorceries. Specifically, Intelligence Sorceries.

Be sure not to miss the Intelligence-Knot Crystal Tear and the Cerulean Hidden Tear to make your life as a wizard a little easier.

Blasphemous Blade

Another popular one in the community at the moment, the Blasphemous Blade build - named after its namesake weapon - is capable of inflicting massive damage.

You'll need to beat Rykard, God-Devouring Serpent, in the Volcano Manor quest, and use his Remembrance to get the Blasphemous Blade.

The Taker's Flames move is essential with this build, but its animation is long and leaves you vulnerable. So be careful!

Lord of Blood

Perhaps the best build in the game, giving your Tarnished so much power that a lot of fans says it's broken. So... maybe avoid it if you want a challenge? Lord of Blood focuses on bleed damage, as the name suggests.

The perfect weapon is Mohgwyn's Sacred Spear, so ideally you'll need to beat Mohg for this build. The Bloodboon Ritual attack has the potential to deal 10,000 damage, which is pretty tasty.

Check out a video from Elite CarlosN below, in which the broken build is showcased in all its glory.

If Shadow of the Erdtree is giving you a hard time, then this might be the build to take into The Land of Shadow. Good luck!

