It’s worth pointing out that when you two-hand a weapon, you can still block with it, but you’ll take a small amount of damage when you’re hit while blocking.

In case you didn’t know how, we’ll let you in on how to dual-wield weapons in Elden Ring, so you have something equipped to both hands.

Read on to find out how to two-hand in Elden Ring and how to dual-wield.

More like this

How to two-hand in Elden Ring explained

To two-hand a weapon in Elden Ring, you need to hold down the Triangle or Y button and press R or L to equip left or right.

It will work differently depending on what platform you play the game on, so here are the methods of two-handing a weapon in Elden Ring on PlayStation, Xbox and PC:

PlayStation: Hold Triangle and press L1 or L2 to two-hand the weapon in your left hand/press R1 or R2 to two-hand the weapon in your right hand

Hold Triangle and press L1 or L2 to two-hand the weapon in your left hand/press R1 or R2 to two-hand the weapon in your right hand Xbox: Hold Y and press LB or LT to two-hand the weapon in your left hand/press RB or RT to two-hand the weapon in your right hand

Hold Y and press LB or LT to two-hand the weapon in your left hand/press RB or RT to two-hand the weapon in your right hand PC (mouse and keyboard): Hold E and left-click to two-hand the weapon in your left hand/right-click to two-hand the weapon in your right hand

You can two-hand any weapon – including shields and rods. Remember, you deal increased weapon damage when two-handing, so it is worth it!

Repeat the process to go back to the equipment setup you had before two-handing a weapon.

This helpful YouTube video from YourSixGaming shows you the process in-game if you think you can follow a video better:

How to dual-wield in Elden Ring explained

To dual-wield a weapon in Elden Ring, you need to head into the equipment menu and select to equip the same weapon into both your left and right hands.

Dual-wielding a weapon type correctly is known as the Power Stance in Elden Ring.

While you can equip a different weapon of different types into both hands, it’s best to equip a weapon of the same type in both hands so you can earn Power Stance benefits.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dual-wield correctly and you’ll unlock new attacks and potentially attack more quickly. You’ll find you should be dealing more damage while dual-wielding, too.

Just as with two-handing a weapon, though, there is a trade-off when it comes to defence but it’s entirely up to you how you prefer to play the game!

Read more on Elden Ring:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.