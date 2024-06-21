How to two-hand in Elden Ring: Dual-wielding explained
Firmly grasp it.
Two-handing a weapon in Elden Ring has its benefits, such as increased strength and reduction of equipment weight – worth doing if you can time your attacks well!
How do you two-hand in Elden Ring? The game doesn’t make it clear (unless you take the plunge into the tutorial area – what tutorial area, right?) so we’re here to tell you how to equip one weapon to both hands.
It’s worth pointing out that when you two-hand a weapon, you can still block with it, but you’ll take a small amount of damage when you’re hit while blocking.
In case you didn’t know how, we’ll let you in on how to dual-wield weapons in Elden Ring, so you have something equipped to both hands.
Read on to find out how to two-hand in Elden Ring and how to dual-wield.
How to two-hand in Elden Ring explained
To two-hand a weapon in Elden Ring, you need to hold down the Triangle or Y button and press R or L to equip left or right.
It will work differently depending on what platform you play the game on, so here are the methods of two-handing a weapon in Elden Ring on PlayStation, Xbox and PC:
- PlayStation: Hold Triangle and press L1 or L2 to two-hand the weapon in your left hand/press R1 or R2 to two-hand the weapon in your right hand
- Xbox: Hold Y and press LB or LT to two-hand the weapon in your left hand/press RB or RT to two-hand the weapon in your right hand
- PC (mouse and keyboard): Hold E and left-click to two-hand the weapon in your left hand/right-click to two-hand the weapon in your right hand
You can two-hand any weapon – including shields and rods. Remember, you deal increased weapon damage when two-handing, so it is worth it!
Repeat the process to go back to the equipment setup you had before two-handing a weapon.
This helpful YouTube video from YourSixGaming shows you the process in-game if you think you can follow a video better:
How to dual-wield in Elden Ring explained
To dual-wield a weapon in Elden Ring, you need to head into the equipment menu and select to equip the same weapon into both your left and right hands.
Dual-wielding a weapon type correctly is known as the Power Stance in Elden Ring.
While you can equip a different weapon of different types into both hands, it’s best to equip a weapon of the same type in both hands so you can earn Power Stance benefits.
Dual-wield correctly and you’ll unlock new attacks and potentially attack more quickly. You’ll find you should be dealing more damage while dual-wielding, too.
Just as with two-handing a weapon, though, there is a trade-off when it comes to defence but it’s entirely up to you how you prefer to play the game!
