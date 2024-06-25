Like many of the new encounters in Shadow of the Erdtree, patience and persistence are key to overcoming this fight.

With that in mind, here's what you need to know about how to beat Rellana in Elden Ring alongside where to find the boss in the Land of Shadow.

Elden Ring Rellana location: Where to find the boss

Elden Ring. FromSoftware

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, is found in the Gravesite Plain region at the end of Castle Ensis, serving as the main antagonist of the legacy dungeon. Specifically, the Elden Ring boss can be found in the East Wing of the Ensis Moongazing Grounds.

More like this

Castle Ensis is relatively small in comparison to other legacy dungeons, with lots of magic scholars, noblemen, Messmer soldiers and more threatening your safety.

Progress through the building until reaching the Site of Grace by the Castle-Lord's Chamber. The entrance to Rellana can then be found close by.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to beat Rellana in Elden Ring

Rellana is a dual sword-wielding knight who doesn't let up. We've found either using a two-handed weapon that can inflict serious damage while she is busy with an NPC summon was effective, or alternatively taking a sword into the fight. Rellana signals her attacks clearly, so parrying is a good method for success.

The NPC summons – Dryleaf Dane and Needle Knight Leda – are found just outside the boss area and near the Site of Grace. While both provide useful distractions, they significantly increase the health of Rellana, so bear that in mind before entering the battle. Instead, we've found that Milady is a better companion here. The summon is positioned within reach of Miquella's Cross next to the 'Castle Enis Checkpoint' discovered en route to the dungeon.

Lots of sword attacks will begin the battle, so dodge forward to avoid all of Rellana's forward-facing moves. When the sword glows blue, that indicates an attack is imminent so dodge at that precise moment to not get hit. A few minutes in, she summons a Carrian Greatsword for a large vertical slash attack and horizontal slash. Dodge in those directions to avoid damage.

Once half of Rellana's health has been decimated, both swords are infused with Glinstone and Mesmer's Flame. She'll likely use a firestorm attack so step back to avoid it. Study her moves and learn the pattern of attacks and quickly you'll find the rhythm of when to attack, dodge and roll away. Rellana's weaknesses we've come across so far include Frostbite, Lightning and Bleed with the former being the most effective once it sets in.

Near the end of the battle, Rellana will float into the air and throw two moons at the ground that unleash a shockwave. Run to the farthest reaches of the room or dodge forward once they hit the ground to avoid the impact. Keep going and eventually, you'll whittle her health down to nil.

Once Rellana is defeated, you obtain Rellana's Twinblade, Remembrance of the Twin Moon Knight and 240,000 Runes.

Elden Ring is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

Read more on Elden Ring:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.