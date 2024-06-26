It was announced on X from the official page today.

Check out the post below:

The Elden Ring DLC has been testing the patience of even the most seasoned Tarnished with its outrageously tough bosses.

So, does that mean FromSoftware is going to yield and lower the difficulty? Perhaps nerf a few of the bosses to make it more accessible?

Let's not jump to conclusions too quickly. The complete update notes have been released, so let's take a closer look at them.

So, what's new, and what's been changed? By the looks of things, the only gameplay alterations centre on Shadow Realm Blessings.

According to the site, "attack and damage negation curve scaling of the Shadow Realm Blessings have been revised".

A Shadow Realm Blessing improves your character's attack and defence, as well as your Spirit Ashes. We'll share the complete details below, but this seems to be the only gameplay mechanic that will change with the patch.

There will also be a change to the graphics, but this will only occur for the PC version. This is to iron out a bug that's recently been discovered.

If you want the full details straight from the horse's mouth, you can take a look at the post on the website now. But we'll share exactly what they've said below.

Attack and damage negation curve scaling of the Shadow Realm Blessings have been revised.

The attack and damage negation has been increased for the first half of the maximum amount of Blessing enhancements, and the second half will now be more gradual.

The attack and damage negation granted by the final level of Blessing enhancements has been slightly increased

The calibration update can be applied by logging into the multiplayer server

If the Calibration Ver listed at the bottom right of the title menu is not "1.12.2", then select LOGIN and apply the latest regulations before enjoying the game.

About graphics settings (PC version only)

We have confirmed a bug where the ray tracing settings are automatically enabled if you have previously loaded saved data from previous game versions.

If your frame rate is unstable, please check in the 'SYSTEM' > 'Graphics Settings' > 'Raytracing Quality' settings from the title menu or in-game menu to check if it has been unintentionally set to 'ON'. Once set to 'OFF', ray tracing will no longer be automatically enabled.

Other balance adjustments as well as bug fixes are also planned for a future patch.

