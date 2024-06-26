But there are ways to get stronger, and tactics to use, that will ease your journey through the Land of Shadow. You can try dual-wielding, for example, or utilising Ashes of War.

Ashes of War are magical upgrades for your weapons, and you'd be daft to ignore them in this crushingly difficult DLC. And one of the most useful new ones is Rolling Sparks.

So, where can we find Rolling Sparks in Elden Ring? And what does this upgrade do? Let's take a look.

Where is Rolling Sparks in Elden Ring? Ash of War location

If you fancy a visual guide, check out the video from Gamer Guru down below:

As you can see in the video, you'll need to have reached the Scadu Altus, and then beaten Rellana, Twin Moon Knight, at Castle Ensis.

If you keep heading north after this battle you'll come across the Shadow Keep. Pass this and start to climb the mound with cliffs, spikes and flaming torches.

About half way up the hill, you should notice a flying scarab. Bring it down and finish the job, and you'll be rewarded with the Rolling Sparks Ash of War.

What does the Rolling Sparks Ash of War do in Elden Ring?

So, now that we've collected the Rolling Sparks Ash of War, what good is it?

Well, the description in the game is as follows: "Rolling Sparks: Scatter perfumed powder before you, triggering rolling explosions of deadly sparks. The properties of the sparks are determined by the perfume bottle used."

So, used in conjunction with weapons like Perfume Bottles, the Rolling Sparks Ash of War will turn the scattered powder into exploding sparks. Impressive.

Bear in mind that it costs 14 FP to use, but this is a decent move to have in your arsenal. Have fun making sparks!

