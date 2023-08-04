Non-stop watching of the entire franchise should take you about 8 - 10 hours at the most, so you could carve out an evening and get another modern critically acclaimed anime under your belt.

Here’s how you can watch Violet Evergarden in order.

Should I watch Violet Evergarden in chronological order?

The first, and more popular way to watch the series, is through the chronological order in which the story unfolds. There’s a bit of jumping around, flashbacks and whatnot, so this helps the story flow easier.

The following is the best way to watch Violet Evergarden in chronological order:

Violet Evergarden E1 - E4

Violet Evergarden OVA

Violet Evergarden E5 - E13

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Violet Evergarden: The Movie

Should I watch Violet Evergarden in release order?

There’s also no reason why you couldn’t watch the entire franchise in release order, some things may just be a little clearer once you’ve finished it all. It’s a relatively straightforward anime, which helps a lot.

The following is the best way to watch Violet Evergarden in release order:

Violet Evergarden

Violet Evergarden OVA

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

Violet Evergarden: The Movie

What episodes of Violet Evergarden should I skip?

None really! It’s a pretty short anime, so it’s all killer, no filler thankfully - unlike shows like One Piece or Naruto, there aren’t many big, world-spanning sagas or arcs for you to follow. The focus is much more on the development of the characters’ relationships and their growing intimacies to one another through Violet’s letters.

Where can I watch Violet Evergarden in the UK?

You can watch the Violet Evergarden series on Netflix. However, you may need to purchase the films on DVD or Blu-ray as they don’t appear to be on any streaming services in the UK at current moment.

