A detective known as "L" makes it a mission to halt this crusade.

Is the Death Note anime series available on Netflix?

Yes, the complete 2006-07 anime adaptation is available on Netflix. The streaming giant has access to all 37 episodes, which are each around 20 minutes long.

The the 2017 Death Note movie available on Netflix?

Yes. This American thriller is loosely based on the original manga and stars Nat Wolff as Light Turner, with Lakeith Stanfield as the detective "L".

More like this

Advertisement

In this version, Light is reimagined as a white teenager from Seattle and the action is transferred to the US, which has caused some controversy. The movie adaptation received mixed reviews.