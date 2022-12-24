The response from critics and viewers has been largely positive, which bodes well, and there is plenty more story to explore, with Denji and his dog/Chainsaw Devil Pochita yet to meet a raft of characters from the source material, including the Bomb Devil.

Will Chainsaw Man be back for season 2? That's the million dollar question as we approach the season 1 finale, which arrives on 27th December.

But is MAPPA planning to revisit that bone-crunching, blood-soaked world?

Read on for everything we know so far about Chainsaw Man season 2.

Will there be a Chainsaw Man season 2?

There's been no official word on whether the show will return for season 2, but AnimeGeek.com is reporting that it's already in production.

So it would seem we can hope for a second season on the horizon, but we will keep this page updated with all the latest news and confirmation if and when we receive it.

AnimeGeek.com reports that a second season is already in the works, with MAPPA's sights set on a 2024 release date. However, with no official announcement made yet, we can't be sure.

As soon as we know for certain, we'll update this page.

Chainsaw Man season 2 cast: Who will could return?

MAPPA

We'd expect a raft of newcomers to join the cast alongside the established faces:

Kikunosuke Toya as Denji

Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa

Fairouz Ai as Power

Shiori Izawa as Pochita

Tomori Kusunoki as Makima

Mariya Ise as Himeno

Karin Takahashi as Kobeni Higashiyama

Taku Yashiro as Hirokazu Arai

Kenjirou Tsuda as Kishibe

You Taichi as Akane Sawatari

Daiki Hamano as Katana Man

Is there a trailer for Chainsaw Man season 2?

First up, we need that all-important renewal. In the meantime, feel free to enjoy the brutal yet beautiful season 1 trailer once again in all its glory.

You can catch Chainsaw Man on Crunchyroll.

