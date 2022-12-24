Will there be a Chainsaw Man season 2? Release date speculation and news
Will Denji and Pochita be back for round two?
Will Chainsaw Man be back for season 2? That's the million dollar question as we approach the season 1 finale, which arrives on 27th December.
The response from critics and viewers has been largely positive, which bodes well, and there is plenty more story to explore, with Denji and his dog/Chainsaw Devil Pochita yet to meet a raft of characters from the source material, including the Bomb Devil.
But is MAPPA planning to revisit that bone-crunching, blood-soaked world?
Read on for everything we know so far about Chainsaw Man season 2.
Will there be a Chainsaw Man season 2?
There's been no official word on whether the show will return for season 2, but AnimeGeek.com is reporting that it's already in production.
So it would seem we can hope for a second season on the horizon, but we will keep this page updated with all the latest news and confirmation if and when we receive it.
Chainsaw Man season 2 release date speculation: When will it air?
AnimeGeek.com reports that a second season is already in the works, with MAPPA's sights set on a 2024 release date. However, with no official announcement made yet, we can't be sure.
As soon as we know for certain, we'll update this page.
Chainsaw Man season 2 cast: Who will could return?
We'd expect a raft of newcomers to join the cast alongside the established faces:
- Kikunosuke Toya as Denji
- Shogo Sakata as Aki Hayakawa
- Fairouz Ai as Power
- Shiori Izawa as Pochita
- Tomori Kusunoki as Makima
- Mariya Ise as Himeno
- Karin Takahashi as Kobeni Higashiyama
- Taku Yashiro as Hirokazu Arai
- Kenjirou Tsuda as Kishibe
- You Taichi as Akane Sawatari
- Daiki Hamano as Katana Man
Is there a trailer for Chainsaw Man season 2?
First up, we need that all-important renewal. In the meantime, feel free to enjoy the brutal yet beautiful season 1 trailer once again in all its glory.
You can catch Chainsaw Man on Crunchyroll.
