Chainsaw Man release date: Trailer, characters for anime series

Anime is well and truly taking over, with Netflix producing originals such as Castlevania and Eden while Japanese studio MAPPA is hard at work on the final season of smash hit Attack on Titan.

Anime has never been one to shy away from violence and unconventional premises – and MAPPA looks to take both of those to the extreme with next project Chainsaw Man.

The series looks to be every bit as great and ridiculous as its title suggests, with the trailer providing a gory glimpse of the carnage that ensues when you can turn into a human-devil hybrid with a chainsaw for a head.

Here’s everything you need to know about highly anticipated anime Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man release date

There is no official release date for Chainsaw Man but the anime is expected in late 2021, with an October or November premiere lining up with the Japanese autumn television season.

UK fans and international fans may not have to wait long either, with fellow MAPPA anime Attack on Titan available to view the same day episodes air in Japan. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

Chainsaw Man trailer

The first trailer was released in June 2021 as part of the MAPPA Stage 10th Anniversary, and teases some gorgeous animation and some surprisingly idyllic scenes before things get very, very violent…

Chainsaw Man characters and cast

MAPPA are keeping the voice cast under wraps for now, with the trailer leaving us none the wiser as the audio is mostly made up of ominous music and creepy chainsaw sounds.

However, we do know that there is an impressive team of anime veterans behind the camera, including director Ryu Nakamura (Jujutsu Kaisen), scriptwriter Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan) and action director Tatsuya Yoshihara (Black Clover).

Kensuke Ushio (Devilman crybaby) will compose the score, while Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation) and Kiyotaka Oshiyama (Devilman Crybaby) will design the characters and devils respectively.

However thanks to the manga, we already have an idea of the characters, and as you’d expect from a show called Chainsaw Man, they sound suitably wacky – here are all the main characters, devils and human-devil chainsaw hybrids:

Denji

Chainsaw Man is set in a world where devils are born from human fears, but can form contracts with humans to allow them to use a portion of their power.

Young, depressed teenager Denji is attempting to pay back his deceased father’s debt to the yakuza by working as a devil hunter, with a little help from the dog-like Chainsaw Devil Pochita. However, after the yakuza beray Denji and allow a devil to kill him, Pochita forms a contract, sacrificing himself to revive his dead friend and also gift Denji his powers.

Denji can now pull a cord on his chest and become Chainsaw Man, a human-devil hybrid with a chainsaw for a head and two chainsaw blades on his arms, and becomes a Public Safety Devil Hunter for the government.

Makima

Makima is a mysterious woman in her twenties, who also works as a Public Safety Devil Hunter. Denji is in love with Makima – which she is well aware of, using her attraction to him to control him and using Chainsaw Man for her own ambiguous ends.

Aki Hayakawa

Aki is a Public Safety Devil Hunter also, working with Denji in Makima’s special Division 4 squad. Like Denji’s contract with Pochita, Aki has a contract with the Curse Devil and Future Devil, allowing him to use a powerful spike in exchange for his lifespan and see a few seconds into the future.

A dependable devil hunter, Aki begins to open up to Denji while the two are alone and later proves he cares about deeply about him and Power, despite frequent arguments.

Power

Good friends with fellow Public Safety Officers Denji and Aki, Power is a young woman with pink hair who can turn into a blood fiend with red horns. Power is extremely violent and self-motivated at first, not caring for anyone other than her cat, but eventually forms a bond with Denji and Aki who become her first friends.

Chainsaw Man will air in 2021.