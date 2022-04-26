It was initially believed that Season 4 Part 2 – which finished airing in Japan earlier in April – would be the curtain call for the series, but it was later revealed that would not be the case.

Hit anime series Attack on Titan is approaching the end of its run – with just one more batch of episodes set to be released before it all comes to a close.

Instead, an announcement was made on the official Attack on Titan Twitter account shortly after the final episode of Part 2 aired, promising one final stretch and throwing in a teaser trailer for good measure.

Read on for everything we know so far about Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 – including release date info and plot theories.

When is the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 release date?

So far, all we know is that the final batch of episodes will air at some point in 2023 – with a more precise release date not having been announced so far.

Part 1 of the final season aired from December 2020 until March 2021, with the second part then following from January 2022 until April – so we'd imagine that the final run would follow a similar pattern and air towards the beginning of next year.

We'll be looking out for any further updates confirming this in the future and will amend this page accordingly when information comes to light.

It's also worth noting that – as with previous seasons – the English release will most likely fall roughly a month after the Japanese debut for each episode.

Meanwhile, it's not yet clear just how many episodes the final run will comprise. There were 16 episodes in Part 1 and 12 in Part 2, and it's possible there could be fewer again this time around – with just nine chapters of the manga source material left to adapt.

What is the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 plot?

The final run looks set to bring about an end to the long conflict between Paradis and Marley – so expect a massive final showdown between the two factions, as Eren and his allies take on Mikasa and the Survey Corps.

We could also see more of Floch – who looks like he could well have survived the attempted assassination by Gabi at the end of Part 2 – and Zeke, who is currently stuck in the Coordinate.

Of course, it remains to be seen exactly how things will play out, but one thing that seems certain is that the show will not go out with a whimper – so expect an epic conclusion to the series.

Attack on Titan final season cast

In the Japanese version, fans can expect Yuki Kaji to once again return as Eren Jaeger. He'll likely be joined by the likes Yui Ishikawa as Mikasa Ackerman, Marina Inoue as Armin Arlert, Yoshimasa Hosoya as Reiner Bruan, and Takehito Koyasu as Zeke Jaeger.

Meanwhile, Bryce Papenbrook will be voicing Eren Jaeger one last time in the English dub. Trina Nishimura will continue to voice Mikasa Ackerman, with Josh Grelle as Armin Arlert, Robert McCollum as Reiner Braun and Jason Liebrecht as Zeke Jaeger.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 trailer

A teaser for the final run was released at the same time Part 3 was announced – and although it doesn't give too much away about what to expect, we get a glimpse of Mikasa and her allies standing in the footprint of a Colossal Titan, while some rather ominous music plays. You can check out the short clip below:

