However, if you're feeling nostalgic and want to get together, share your favourite memories of the show and generally just have a good time with fellow AoT fans, well you're in luck.

On 12th September, the official Attack on Titan website announced a special fan after party that is set to take place immediately following the final ever episode's premiere, so that fans can wallow in their sorrows together.

However, it won't just be fans in attendance. Read on to find out everything we know about the Attack on Titan after party.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the Attack on Titan after party?

Attack on Titan. Epic Games

The Attack on Titan Worldwide After Party will begin on Sunday 5th November and continue all the way through to Wednesday 8th November, making it a four-day long celebration for all those who are grieving the end of this decade-long series.

What is the Attack on Titan after party?

As mentioned above, it's a four-day long celebration for all Attack on Titan fans to get together, reminisce about their favorite moments in the show alongside members of the cast and crew who plan to make appearances throughout the party.

The party itself will be virtual, taking place on a gigantic cruise ship - not only will the cast be sharing their own stories about recording lines, but director Tetsurou Araki will be giving a talk titled Where It All Began, referencing the origins of the anime itself.

How can I get tickets to the Attack on Titan after party?

Tickets are available to purchase from Shingeki's website for 3,000 yen (or roughly £16) - but for those looking to splash out a little more and get an exclusive after party outfit, you pay 3,300 yen (or roughly £18) and get some special digs for your avatar.

If you can't afford tickets, never fear - Shingeki have confirmed that there will be a special recorded "catch-up stream" which will be available to watch from 9th November all the way through to 20th November.

Why did Attack on Titan end?

Founding Titan in Attack on Titan. Crunchyroll.com

Unlike a lot of different anime, there's a very simple reason for Attack on Titan coming to a close - the story is over! The original manga itself actually concluded its final chapter on 9th April 2021, meaning that it was just down for the anime to slowly close the gap (and boy has it been slow).

However, we wonder if the ending might be changed compared to the original manga - when Isayama ended the manga back on 9th April 2021, it was an incredibly divisive finale, so much so that Isayama even had to put out a public statement in response to the fans' passionate response on his Instagram.

"I am aware that the ending of Attack on Titan was quite controversial. I am open to receiving people's honest opinions. However, I would appreciate it if you'd be kind to me," he wrote.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.