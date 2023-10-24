If the idea of jumping into Attack on Titan feels a little daunting, worry not, because we've got you covered.

Are you a mega-fan who's hungry to know all the details around season 4 part 3? We've got that, too.

But if you want to know if Attack on Titan is really, truly finished, read on to find out everything we know.

Is Attack on Titan finished?

Yes... and no, surprisingly.

From the perspective of the anime, Attack on Titan is one episode away from finishing forever.

The fourth and final season, set four years after Eren and his friends learn the truth about their world, has been split into three parts so far.

The last chapter, Attack on Titan season 4 part 3, is being released as two specials, with the first released on 3rd March 2023.

The final ever part of Attack on Titan will arrive on 4th November 2023 at midnight in Japan.

However, from the perspective of the manga, there has been a surprising development.

Despite having ended officially on 9th April 2021, on 6th October 2023 there was the surprise announcement that the Attack on Titan manga will receive a surprise 35th volume that will accompany the illustrated artbook Attack on Titan Fly.

The final, final chapter is set to release on 30th April 2024, and will have 18 pages of story to ensure AoT fans get one last hit before the series is over for good.

Is Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 the end?

Jaw Titan in Attack on Titan Crunchyroll.com

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 is indeed the end for the long-running anime, which originally began a whole decade earlier on 7th April 2013.

Since then, we've had 88 episodes over 10 years, with season 4 being by far the longest season, having begun on 7th December 2020 and only now just ending on 5th November 2023.

Why is Attack on Titan's final season so long?

While no official reason has been given for the massively extended fourth season of Attack on Titan, there are a few different conclusions that can be drawn.

The first being that Studio MAPPA, the production company of season 4, are working on a number of high-level, extremely anticipated projects at the same time - including Chainsaw Man, One-Punch Man, Jujutsu Kaisen and Vinland Saga.

As a result, the studio isn't in any hurry to rush any of those massive projects, meaning each of the shows mentioned have had slower output rates of episodes - but good things take time!

There's also the increasing complexity of Attack on Titan's animation style as the story has progressed, as the stakes have been raised and pretty much everything has leveled up considerably.

While there used to be one or two major set-pieces in a season, now we have one or two major set-pieces every episode, with season 4 part 3 pretty much being one gigantic non-stop action set-piece with a hell of a lot of story packed in.

Will Attack on Titan become a classic?

In many ways, Attack on Titan has already solidified itself as a modern classic.

The manga itself has sold over 120 million copies into circulation, making it one of the best-selling manga of all time, alongside One Piece, Dragon Ball, Pokémon and Naruto.

It's also a massive award winner, gaining accolades like the Kodansha Manga Award, Attilio Micheluzzi Award and Harvey Award.

The anime has also gone on to receive widespread critical acclaim for nearly every element you can think of, from storytelling and animation to action sequences, voice acting and even soundtrack.

It is the only anime series to ever be featured in TV Times's top 50 most followed TV series ever, and is the only Japanese title on the list.

As well as that, it broke the Guinness World Record for most in-demand anime TV show, and even became the first ever non-English language show to earn the title of World's Most In-Demand TV Show, an accolade only achieved by the likes of The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones.

Good company to be in.

Attack on Titan is available to watch via Crunchyroll and Funimation. Check out the rest of our Sci-fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

