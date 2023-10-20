So far, we've had two knockout seasons, but it's been a while now since we last saw Saitama on screen.

There's plenty of story left to tell from the source material though, so what gives?

Read on for everything you need to know about One-Punch Man season 3.

Will there be a One Punch Man season 3?

Perfect World

After season two finished airing in 2019, things went quiet for a while there, but finally, on August 18, 2022, it was revealed that season 3 of One-Punch Man was now officially in production.

After enduring a four year wait between the first two seasons, we're currently in the midst of another four year wait between One-Punch Man seasons 2 and 3.

This time around, COVID-19 related delays set production on the new season back, and it doesn't help that some of the key creatives involved are now working on other projects. For example, Shingo Natsume, who directed the first two seasons, has been working on another series named Yojohan Time Machine Blues.

While initially we hoped that new episodes might be released by the end of 2023, that seems unlikely now - however, fans are looking to Tokyo's Jump Festa 2024 which takes place in December 2024 where hopefully we may get some solid information on the return of One Punch Man to our screens. If we were to speculate, given that the 2nd season began in April 2019, it seems that One Punch Man season 3 could return in April 2024.

One Punch Man season 3 cast: who could return

Naturally, Saitama and his protégé Genos will feature prominently in the next season of One-Punch Man. Besides those two, we’re expecting all of our favourite One-Punch Man characters to return.

On the heroic side, expect to see the likes of Atomic Samurai, Child Emperor, Metal Knight, and Zombieman, among many others, in the organisation’s upper echelons. For monsters, besides the above, it’s up in the air because most are already dead, thanks to Saitama, but we know Garou and Orochi will both be a major focus.

Unless any behind-the-scenes drama happens, here's who we could also expect to return from the voice cast:

Saitama - Makoto Furukawa (Japanese) / Max Mittelman (English

Genos - Kaito Ishikawa (Japanese) / Zach Aguilar (English)

Mumen Rider - Yuichi Nakamura (Japanese) / Robbie Daymond (English)

Atomic Samurai - Kenjiro Tsuda (Japanese) / Kyle Hebert (English)

Child Emperor - Minami Takayama (Japanese) / Sara Cravens (English)

Metal Knight - Tessho Genda (Japanese) / Jamieson Price (English)

One Punch Man season 2: what happened?

The second season of One Punch Man, which aired on anime hub CrunchyRoll in the UK, was originally released in 2019.

Season 2 of One Punch Man was full of action as Saitama continued his quest to be tested, battling the monster Garou who rampages through the Hero Association.

Intrigued by a new, powerful adversary, Saitama joins a martial arts tournament to do battle with Garou and prove his power and also pick up a sweet cash prize for winning.

One Punch Man characters

The central character of One Punch Man is Saitama, a superhero who has the power to knock out any opponent with a single punch.

Saitama’s disciple is Genos, a teenage cyborg who seeks vengeance for the murder of his family.

One of the main villains is Garo, a hero hunter and social outcast. Other superhero characters include the teleporting Blast, the female Tornado and martial arts expert Bang.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who can survive Saitama's death punch?

Given he is the titular 'One Punch Man', there aren't many people who can take such a brutal beatdown from the world's greatest fighter - but there are a few one.

One of these is Lord Boros, who was able to take a normal punch from Saitama that had the intent to kill him behind it - his true power was concealed by his armor, which entirely shattered upon Saitama's punch, but even that, he was able to take 2 more punches, a conservative normal punch and a serious punch, making one of the only beings in the One Punch Man universe to not immediately crumple on contact.

There's also the likes of Overgrown Rover, but it's worth noting that it doesn't seem Saitama set out to kill them, just to teach him a lesson in manners. While he held back, it's clear that there was still some serious power packed into Saitama's punch, so even surviving that is a slight miracle.

One Punch Man seasons and episodes

So far there have been two seasons of One Punch Man. Each season has been split into 12 episodes.

There was a long wait of four years between the release of seasons one and two, with the series launching in 2015 and the follow-up landing in 2019.

However, back in December 2022, character designer Chikashi Kubota released a small visual teaser to get fans excited, letting us know that production is at least fully underway then. Check it out below.

Is there a trailer for One-Punch Man season 3?

There's no new footage of One-Punch Man available just yet, but when it does arrive, expect to see Saitama battling a new adversary named Garou following Elder Centipede's defeat at the end of season two.

We'll update this page as and when more trailers and plot details are released.

Advertisement

Take a look at our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. Visit our Sci-fi hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.