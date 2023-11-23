So, to get you up to speed, we thought we’d share how to watch One Punch Man in order.

How to watch One Punch Man in order

You can understand and enjoy One Punch Man simply by watching seasons 1 and 2, but if you want to dive in deeper, we have you covered!

One Punch Man Season 1 One Punch Man Season 1 Specials One Punch Man: Road to Hero One Punch Man: A Super Serious Look Back! One Punch Man Season 2 One Punch Man Season 2 Specials One Punch Man Season 3 (Coming Soon)

You can find out more about the upcoming third season right now!

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What's the plot of One Punch Man?

One Punch Man tells the story of Saitama, a man who wanted to become a hero.

He trained constantly for three years - losing his hair and becoming incredibly strong. So strong, in fact, that it turned out he could defeat any villain with just one punch.

That sounds awesome, right? Well, unfortunately for Saitama, his strength has led him to a life of boredom, as battling is no longer interesting for him.

But after a chance encounter with a cyborg, Genos, Saitama’s life changes course, and he and his new cyborg disciple sign up to the Hero Association – leading them to meet new allies and face new enemies.

Where to watch One Punch Man

Whether you’re a newbie to One Punch Man or a fan looking to rewatch the series, you’ll be glad to know that both seasons are available to stream on Crunchyroll right now.

Wondering what to watch on TV? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.