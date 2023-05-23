The popular anime is coming to an end very soon, with part 2 of The Final Chapters set to see out the series.

One of the directors behind Attack on Titan has suggested that there's still work to be done on the final instalment , which is expected to air this year.

Sharing an update, director Yuichiro Hayashi has said: "With the release of the key visual for the sequel to the final part, the Attack on Titan anime is steadily pushing towards its final act."

He added: "However, the work is still in the middle, so I don't feel like I'm done at all. Will the end really come?"

We don't yet have a release date for the final instalment of Attack on Titan, but it's expected to air as part of the Fall season, with a new key visual also recently being released.

It's going to be a huge moment for the anime, wrapping up the story that started more than a decade ago.

Fans were left on quite the cliffhanger after the first part of the Final Chapters. The hour-long special of Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 caught up with Eren and the Survey Corps and, in short, made it clear that there's going to be no happy ending for our heroes.

The special ends with Armin asking Eren a very important question: "Once we drag you out of there, how are you free?"

As we know, Eren is obsessed with freedom and his definition of it has got more than a little murky throughout the anime, ultimately seeing him cause the Rumbling and seek the destruction of the world.

As for how he's going to answer Armin and justify his actions to his old friend, only time will tell...

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 is available to watch on Crunchyroll.

