Arguably, there is too much choice, and this means that it might seem like a daunting task to decide what to watch, or even what medium to go with.

These days, there are so many new shows coming to streaming and TV that it’s hard to know what to dedicate your time and attention to.

Well, if anime is more your thing and you don’t know where to start, look no further than our guide to some of the best and most talked about shows in the spring 2023 season.

From Crunchyroll to Netflix, and HIDIVE to Disney Plus, there is something for everyone this season. Here is everything you need to know about some of the top releases.

Oshi no Ko

Oshi No Ko. HIDIVE

Where to watch: HIDIVE

The most talked about anime of the moment is certainly Oshi no Ko, which has proven to be a surprise hit in a season that is already full of big hitters.

Based on the work of Aka Akasaka, of Kaguya-sama: Love is War fame, the idol anime has set the anime community alight with its dramatic story centred around idol Ai Hoshino and her children’s determination to see her career reach new heights.

The catch? Her former gynaecologist was murdered and reincarnated as one of her sons, while his fraternal twin sister is also a reincarnation. Talk about complicated!

Oshi no Ko truly hit the ground running with its critically acclaimed first episode, which features a dramatic story and catchy soundtrack is sure to make it a hit moving forward in the spring 2023 season.

Demon Slayer season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. FUNIMATION

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The most hotly-anticipated anime of the spring 2023 season was certainly Demon Slayer, which returned for its third season that adapts the Swordsmith Village arc.

Adapting Koyoharu Gotouge’s hit manga series, the new season sees demon slayer Tanjiro travel to the titular village in order to get a new sword made by Hotaru Haganezuke.

If you’re into anime then you’ve probably heard of Demon Slayer in some way, and so there is little need to convince viewers to watch it.

Given the franchise’s huge fanbase and its enduring popularity, it is clear that Demon Slayer season 3 is one to watch.

Hell’s Paradise

Hell's Paradise. Crunchyroll

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

While Demon Slayer may be the biggest returning show of the season, Hell’s Paradise was arguably the one new series that viewers were most excited to sink their teeth into.

MAPPA, which has helmed iconic shows like Attack on Titan, has brought Yuji Kaku’s original manga to life onscreen.

The drama centres on Gabimaru, a criminal who is offered a second chance at life if he is able to retrieve an elixir granting eternal life from a place called Paradise Island, only it is anything but that.

Full of exciting action scenes, thrilling characters, and terrifying monsters there is a lot to enjoy in this anime, even if it is a little more on the dark side.

Skip and Loafer

Skip and Loafer. Crunchyroll

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

For something a little more light-hearted, Crunchyroll has plenty to offer viewers and one such show is Skip and Loafer.

The school-based anime follows small-town teen Mitsumi Iwakura, a high school student who had a lot of ambitions in life but comes to realise that Tokyo might not be all she hoped it would be.

This fun and light-hearted anime is sure to be an easy watch, and its central character’s charm resonates throughout her coming-of-age journey.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Mashle: Magic and Muscles. Crunchyroll

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Another fun anime to look out for is Mashle: Magic and Muscles, which is a laugh-out-loud parody of shonen anime.

The anime follows Mash Burnedead, a muscle-bound high school student who lives in a magical world and enrols in a new academy, which is nothing like a certain magical school. There he must prove his worth through the power of exercise, but it is also a place where he learns the power of friendship.

Though it pokes fun at a lot of what makes shonen anime, well, shonen anime, it does have a lot of heart and is amusing because of its overexaggerated use of tropes and its fun characters.

