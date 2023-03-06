After almost three years, the final season of Attack on Titan is nearing its end.

Despite being dubbed "the final season", season 4 has been keeping fans hooked since 2020 — but it seems we'll be seeing the last of Eren and the Survey Corps very soon.

Season 4 part 3 is split into two hour-long specials and fans are a little broken after seeing the first one, especially after the shock death of a major character.

The final episode, which is set to see out Attack on Titan, will air later this year. However, until then, there's plenty to delve into from the first special.

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 ending explained

The first hour-long special of Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 caught up with Eren and the Survey Corps and, in short, made it clear that there's going to be no happy ending for our heroes.

It begins by showing the monumental impact of the Rumbling, with innocent civilians running in fear, and foreshadowing the hopelessness to come.

We have a moment to forget about the world quite literally being destroyed when Armin and Annie all but admit their feelings for each other — but the pair of them soon get torn apart when she decides to stay behind while he boards the airship to attempt to stop Eren.

Before our heroes can board, however, disaster strikes. The fuel tank is full of holes and the Rumbling is right on their doorstep. In the most emotional moment of the episode, Hange Zoe decides to buy her friends some time and fly right into the eye of the storm, causing some serious destruction among the Titans before dying in a blaze of glory. While she admits she's "giddy" to be able to honour her fallen comrades in this way, everyone else is absolutely heartbroken.

Her distraction works, though, and the rest of the crew get away, with Armin being named the 15th Commander of the Survey Corps — a moment that hits even harder after Levi's decision to save him over Erwin in season 3.

The crew decide that if they can talk Eren down, they will, and that killing him will only be a last resort. But he calls them away to tell them there's no point in talking. Freedom means everything to him and, as they realise on board the ship, he's refused to take away their Titan abilities even though he can, giving them the freedom to stop him. Making it clear that we're set for a major showdown, he tells them: "There is but one thing for us to do. Fight."

And fight they do. After bombs rain down on Eren and the Titans (with not a huge amount of impact), Armin and co arrive just in time, with their fuel just about to run out.

They target the Founding Titan and the Beast Titan with the crew springing into action. The special ends with Armin asking Eren a very important question: "Once we drag you out of there, how are you free?"

As we know, Eren is obsessed with freedom and his definition of it has got more than a little murky throughout the anime, ultimately seeing him cause the Rumbling and seek the destruction of the world.

As for how he's going to answer Armin and justify his actions to his old friend, only time will tell...

Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 is available to watch on Crunchyroll. Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide or Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

