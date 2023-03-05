There was much heartbreak for fans of the series, however, as the show killed off Survey Corps leader, Hange Zoë.

Attack on Titan has returned to our screens for the hotly-anticipated first half of the show’s Final Season Part 3 , which has been split into two hour-long specials.

Hange was a scientist who wanted to uncover the secrets of Titans, playing a key role in developing weapons and tools to defeat them.

Viewers were quick to express their shock and sadness on social media, with one tweeting: “As soon as I saw her starting to burn up, I knew these tears won't be held back. Goodbye, Hange.”

However, most fans were satisfied with the conclusion to Hange’s story, which saw the character go out in a blaze of glory while fighting Titans.

"Mappa really did Hange's fighting scene justice, I had goosebumps. #AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart3" one fan tweeted.

Another fan said: "Hange, you fulfilled your role," while another gushed: "For literally being one of the best sequences and animation I have ever seen, along with the powerful instrumental in back, I am so glad it was given to Hange in her final moments literally so stunning, fluid, and moving, it’s absolutely amazing, love u mappa. #AttackOnTitan."

It might be called the Final Season, but the fourth season of the anime series has been releasing new episodes for over two years now.

The second half of season 4 part 3 is expected to air later in 2023, meaning there hopefully won’t be too long to wait for the show’s final scenes.

Read more:

Attack on Titan is available to watch via Crunchyrolland Funimation. Check out the rest of our Sci-fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.