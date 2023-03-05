Attack on Titan viewers had "goosebumps" over surprise death scene
*Warning: contains spoilers.*
Attack on Titan has returned to our screens for the hotly-anticipated first half of the show’s Final Season Part 3, which has been split into two hour-long specials.
There was much heartbreak for fans of the series, however, as the show killed off Survey Corps leader, Hange Zoë.
Hange was a scientist who wanted to uncover the secrets of Titans, playing a key role in developing weapons and tools to defeat them.
Viewers were quick to express their shock and sadness on social media, with one tweeting: “As soon as I saw her starting to burn up, I knew these tears won't be held back. Goodbye, Hange.”
However, most fans were satisfied with the conclusion to Hange’s story, which saw the character go out in a blaze of glory while fighting Titans.
"Mappa really did Hange's fighting scene justice, I had goosebumps. #AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart3" one fan tweeted.
Another fan said: "Hange, you fulfilled your role," while another gushed: "For literally being one of the best sequences and animation I have ever seen, along with the powerful instrumental in back, I am so glad it was given to Hange in her final moments literally so stunning, fluid, and moving, it’s absolutely amazing, love u mappa. #AttackOnTitan."
It might be called the Final Season, but the fourth season of the anime series has been releasing new episodes for over two years now.
The second half of season 4 part 3 is expected to air later in 2023, meaning there hopefully won’t be too long to wait for the show’s final scenes.
