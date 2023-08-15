Just like every anime, the series itself is adapting a number of arcs from the original 27-volume manga - sometimes it can be a little tricky to remember which part of the series is adapting which arc.

Read on to learn every Jujutsu Kaisen arc in order, past, present and future.

What arc is Jujutsu Kaisen currently in?

Currently, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is adapting the Gojo’s Past / Hidden Inventory Arc, however the Shibuya Incident Arc is just on the horizon.

Every Jujutsu Kaisen arc in order

With the manga still going, there’ll be a number of arcs that might get covered in the future, but we’ll be sure to update this page moving forward as soon as any new arcs get announced:

Cursed Child Arc - Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Chapters 0-1 to 0-4 / Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie

Season 1 Fearsome Womb Arc - Chapters 1-18 / Episodes 1-8 Vs. Mahito Arc - Chapters 19-31 / Episode 9-13 Kyoto Goodwill Event Arc - Chapters 32-54 / Episodes 14-21 Death Painting Arc - Chapters 55-64 / Episodes 22-24

Season 2 Gojo’s Past Arc/Hidden Inventory Arc - Chapters 65-79 / Episodes 25-29 Shibuya Incident Arc - Chapters 79-136 / Episode 30 onward Itadori’s Extermination Arc - Chapters 137-143 / Episodes TBD Perfect Preparation Arc - Chapters 144-158 / Episodes TBD Culling Game Arc - Chapters 159-222 / Episodes TBD Shinjuku Showdown Arc - Chapter 223-ongoing



How to watch Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 in the UK

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is available to watch on Crunchyroll in the UK.

You can catch Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll. Sign up to Crunchyroll from $7.99 per month with a 14-day free trial.

