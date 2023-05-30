With two teaser trailers released to give fans a preview of what’s in store, it’s been confirmed that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will focus on Gojo and the story of his past.

The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen is only a few weeks away from airing — and with a new season comes a brand new main character.

The show’s original series followed high school student Yuji Itadori as he joins a secret organisation of sorcerers to try and eliminate a powerful curse that he is now the host of. Gojo is featured as one of the main characters, having been widely recognised as one of the strongest special-grade sorcerers in the world.

According to the original manga, Gojo’s past arc will follow him back to being a second-year student in 2006, who is tasked with escorting the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen as outside forces conspire against them.

With Gojo taking on such a big role in the upcoming second season, here’s everything we know about the new star of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Is Gojo a villain?

In season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo doesn't appear to be a villain. In the present day, he’s working as a teacher at the Tokyo Jujutsu High, using his influence to train young allies as well as protect them. He has a good relationship with Yuji as they are incredibly similar, treating each other as mentor and student.

As the story shifts in season 2, Gojo’s good reputation might not last long. While Jujutsu Kaisen explores the arc of Gojo’s past, it also looks back at the Shibuya incident. The two cross paths, with Gojo being deemed as an accomplice after the events that follow. As a result, fans will learn why he was permanently exiled from the Jujutsu community, with the removal of his seal being considered a criminal act.

More like this

Given that adult Gojo is seen as a respected figure and mentor, it’s safe to say that his murky past could fall somewhere between hero and villain.

Jujutsu Kaisen Crunchyroll.com

Why does Gojo cover his eyes?

Fans of the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen will know that Gojo wears a blindfold throughout most of the show.

The true reason behind his need to wear one is because of his “Six Eyes”. Gojo has heightened sight, and his abilities can drain his energy. Just like any other Jujutsu on the show, Gojo’s powers require him to use cursed energy. This means that he may end up unnecessarily using all of his energy when he isn’t wearing a blindfold.

Unless he needs to use his full powers, Gojo will be seen wearing either a makeshift blindfold out of bandages or sunglasses.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is stronger out of Gojo and Sukuna?

Also known as the King of Curses, Sukuna has been the central antagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen so far. He’s a very intelligent spirit and has fully grasped the nature of the cursed techniques. Given that Gojo is considered to be the most powerful Jujutsu, fans may have wondered who would be stronger out of the two.

In previous episodes of the show, Gojo has made it clear that he could defeat Sukuna, even if he ended up consuming 20 of his fingers. Taking into account their current powers and ability levels, it’s more likely that Sukuna is stronger than Gojo.

However, season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen may reveal more information about Gojo that reaffirms why he’s considered the strongest Jujutsu in the world.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will begin on 6th July. Season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen is now available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Check out the rest of our Sci-Fi and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what’s on tonight.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.